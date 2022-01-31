2023 Recruiting Profile: Wide Receiver Robby Washington

One of the top wide receivers in Florida for the class of 2023 would be Robby Washington from Miami.

The city of Miami is no stranger to producing top wide receiver talent, and the class of 2023 is another great year. However, one of the top players that’s not received his just due quite yet would be from Killian High School. Now, do not get it twisted. College coaches respect this young man (see offer list below), but he needs to be talked about as one of Florida's top overall players.

This young man has burst, quickness, natural hands, and the ability to make people miss. Scholarship offers are plentiful for this young man, and several more are expected between now and the end of the 2022 season before he signs his letter of intent.

Robby Washignton

Size: 5’10”, 170-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Miami (Fla.) Killian / Immortals 7v7

Scholarship Offers

As just a sampling, UCF, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina State and LSU.

During this past weekend’s Pylon tournament, when asked if he had narrowed his list of schools to even ten, Washington was non-commital. “No, I haven’t really narrowed it down yet.”

Frame

Really strong kid for his size. Chiseled. Has room to add some muscle in his legs and upper body, but he’s more about quickness and flexibility so there’s not a lot of need for adding bulk.

Athleticism

Type of young man that could play just about any sport and excel. Lateral quickness is likely his best asset. Straight ahead speed is electric, too. Can twist and turn to make clutch receptions.

After the Catch

One-on-one in open space, it’s hard to defend Washington after he catches the football. In fact, he’s the guy the other team will not want to see catch a simple swing pass, screen, or even run a jet sweep. His ability to change direction and stop-and-start are tremendous.

Return Man

Do not kick him the ball! Bad idea. Do not do it!

Ball Skills

Does a really good job of catching the football away from his body. After snagging a pass, Washington immediately becomes a running back with how he attacks down hill; his transition from the idea of being a wide receiver to becoming a running back needs to be commended because it adds to the value of his overall ball skills.

Versatility

Washington’s ability to make players miss in space will lend him to being a top-notch player with screens. He consistently showed his quickness during shorter routes as well, where he grabs the football then just makes a defender miss that’s very close to him. During deep passes, Washington tracks the football over his shoulder very well. He will lay out for a deep ball if necessary, as evidenced by his junior film. As for positions, that’s also interesting.

He could be a primary slot receiver, or Washington could line up out wide. He’s also fearless so placing him in the backfield and running some speed option or throwing him a traditional screen pass is possible.

Areas to Improve

This is easy. Washington needs to add some strength to his frame, but he’s already proven to be able to fend off defenders in the Miami Public League and during Pylon’s Orlando area event this past weekend. In both cases, there were really good defensive backs playing against Washington.

The other aspect of his game to improve would be diversifying his hand use off the line of scrimmage to further augment his quick feet at the snap of the football. He’s so deadly once he separates from a defender even by a little bit, that if he’s able to be a technician as well, it’s lights out for the vast majority of cornerbacks.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Photos and Videos of Top Players and Recruits from Pylon Orlando

Quan Lee Inks Third NIL Deal, Ca$hing in on Hard Work

Updated UCF Recruiting News

UCF Recruiting: National Signing Day, Transfer Portal & Hometown Hero News

2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!

2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

What is UCF's Hometown Hero Event?

First Look Towards the 2022 Football Season, the Offense of the Louisville Cardinals

Talking Key Playmakers for the No. 7 Ranked Houston Cougars Basketball Team Before Playing at UCF

UCF Football in the Big XII, What a Full Schedule Will Look Like

The USF Versus UCF Rivalry, Will it Continue After UCF Joins the Big XII?

Battle Miami 7v7 Evaluations Shows Talent From California to Florida