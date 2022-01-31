Photos and Videos of Top Players and Recruits from Pylon Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - There were numerous top players and teams that converged on Austin-Tindall Sports Complex this past Saturday and Sunday. It was a great way for numerous scouts and fans to see top talent. Beyond the evaluations that will come out from this event, here are some of the best photos and videos as well.

All players are class of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Here’s Lake Brantley High School star linebacker Michael Harris with a pick-six for Central Florida All-Stars.

The overall winners from the tournament would be South Florida Express, and Fred Gaskin III was a big part of that by playing cornerback.

One of the teams just getting their feet wet in the seven-on-seven circuit would be Power United, and it's an organization that has some good young talent.

One of the best programs from up North in the greater Chicago area that comes down to sunny Florida each year would be Midwest Boom. It’s still bringing plenty of talent to Florida.

Arguably the most dominant performer from the event would be five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate from South Florida Express. The Chicago-area native is playing for IMG in Bradenton as he finishes out his career. He’s not only athletic and long, Tate is a smooth and natural wide receiver with good wide receiver skills for such a young age.

The runner-up in the tournament would be Miami Immortals 7v7, and it’s a loaded roster with talent from top to bottom. Safety/linebacker recruit Stanquan Clark is an imposing figure at the back end of the defense. He plays at Miami (Fla.) Killian.

Any reel without Brandon Inniss not included would not truly be complete. The talented do-it-all wide receiver prospect played very well in Kissimmee.

Another player from South Florida Express that’s one of the most unique safeties in the country for the class of 2023 would be Daemon Fagan from American Heritage in Plantation, Fla., a teammate of Inniss at the prep level. Here’s Fagan in action:

If there’s a better all-around running back in America, he must be incredible. Orlando product and Edgewater High School talent Cedric Baxter, Jr. is one of the nation’s top recruits, and he absolutely tore up linebackers and defensive backs in space despite his 6’2”, 208-pound frame. Thought of by some as a bruiser, this is a flexible and athletic player with natural hands. He caught a bunch of touchdowns during the Pylon event.

One of the biggest reasons for scouting seven-on-seven tournaments would be the variety of talent that’s on the field. Players from all over come to one place, making it much easier to scout. Seeing Miami Northwestern running back Jamari Ford and Miami Dade Christian wide receiver William Fowles in live action confirmed their talents. Both are Power Five recruits for a reason.

A great 2024 prospect to keep an eye on would be this young man. Ric’Darious Farmer will be a problem for any team that does not pay close attention to him.

Florida Fire has long since been one of the top seven-on-seven teams, and this year’s roster is talented once again.

Here's the Pylon Tournament photograph and video reel, highlighting players from several different teams.

