Malachi Singleton Sets Commitment Date
ORLANDO - Landing a player like quarterback Malachi Singleton would certainly bolster the 2023 UCF recruiting class, and everyone will know his decision in less than one week, via social media.
"Dropping my commitment on next MondayI"
A player that has been recruited heavily by UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff, Singleton provides the type of signal caller that is en vogue with today’s college offenses. He’s big and still capable of making defenders miss, yet he possesses the arm to strike fear into safeties that creep to close to the line of scrimmage because he can bomb the football over their heads.
Indeed, Singleton’s decision is big for UCF Football. Every class needs a signal caller, and Singleton is the player that UCF set its sights on from the early going.
Singleton’s offers include many programs in addition to UCF, such as Miami, Virginia, Indiana, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia and Louisville.
By most accounts, the final decision will be either Arkansas or UCF. Regardless of which institution Singleton selects, that football program will be receiving one heck of a football player. Here are Singleton’s junior highlights inside the following tweet:
