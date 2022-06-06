Skip to main content

UCF Offer Leads to Viral Video

UCF Knights offer to a football recruit leads to special moment caught on video.

STARKE, Fla. – College football recruiting does not usually lead to a situation where there’s a really heartfelt moment within a family. Then again, not every person thinks the same.

A rising class of 2024 recruit just recently earned an offer from UCF. When he takes a moment to let his brother know, the reaction is priceless. Take a look at the following video:

The recruit is Dae’Jon Shanks, an athlete that could end up on either side of the football in college, with cornerback and wide receiver prime possibilities. He plays for Starke (Fla.) Bradford, a school between Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Seeing Shanks on film, the 5’11”, 175-pound talent is twitchy in space, has good hands to catch the football, and he’s absolutely fantastic off the line of scrimmage with his first-step burst. Good to see a player not only have a breakthrough moment with an offer that he earned, but also seize the moment via his younger brother. Hats off to Shanks and his family.

