3 Takeaways From UCLA's Win Over UC Riverside

The Bruins would face UC Riverside where they would soundly win 97-65.

This was a great game for the Bruins as they have now played three in a row scoring over 90 points, proving Gonzaga was just a minor setback. While the win was nice, there is still plenty of things to discuss from the game.

Rebounding Issues Still Prevelant

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) reaches in front of UC Riverside Highlanders forward Osiris Grady (9) for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins rank 320th nationally in rebounding this season, a stat that could prove to be detrimental during the Bruins' next few conference games. UCLA, in this one, grabbed 30 rebounds, two less than UC Riverside. The Bruins would rebound under their average of 32.8 during this game.

The most frustrating aspect for the Bruins—and the reason this issue may not improve—is that there is no lineup combination that truly eliminates the problem. As a result, Cronin has been forced to play players out of their natural roles, creating mismatches and limiting UCLA’s overall effectiveness.

Donovan Dent's Struggles Continue

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After scoring 16 points in the previous game and 20 in the game before that, it seemed Donovan Dent was primed to take control of the season. Instead, this performance reinforced that his struggles persist. Midway through the game, you could tell the mental issues were back.

He missed all three of his three-point attempts. Dent appeared visibly discouraged, a frustration that carried over throughout the game. Dent needs to stop being so hard on himself. We know what he is capable of, and when he gets in a slump like this, you can't help but feel bad.

The End is Near for Xavier Booker

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After playing just three minutes against Cal Poly in the previous game, it seemed Xavier Booker was positioned for a standout performance, especially with his starting role potentially on the line. Instead, he failed to meet expectations in this outing.

Booker logged 12 minutes, finishing with six points, one assist, and one rebound. As mentioned earlier, rebounding remains a major concern, and Booker’s lack of impact on the glass only magnifies the issue. As the team’s tallest player, UCLA needs far more from him in that area.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1), guard Brandon Williams (5) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) reach for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While this game did go the Bruins' way, it just created more questions than answers. With conference play about to fully kick off, we could see UCLA make massive lineup changes, most likely at the five position. UCLA will need to find an optimal lineup quickly, or they could be in real trouble.

