Bruins’ Bullpen Proves Its Worth Once Again
Even as UCLA secured a 5-2 victory over Nebraska in the series opener, the biggest storyline wasn’t just the offense or junior right-hander Cody Delvecchio’s strong start. It was the Bruins’ bullpen that once again proved to be a difference-maker.
With the starting rotation still taking shape, UCLA’s deep and reliable relief corps has been the backbone of the team’s pitching success this season. Friday night was another example of the group’s ability to step up when needed.
Delvecchio set the tone early with five shutout innings, but it was the bullpen that carried the Bruins across the finish line.
Despite a brief hiccup in the sixth when Nebraska’s Tyler Stone tagged junior relief pitcher Jack O’Connor for a two-run homer, UCLA’s relievers locked things down the rest of the way.
Redshirt junior left-hander Ian May was particularly impressive, delivering 1.2 innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while keeping Nebraska from building any late momentum.
May has been one of UCLA’s most trusted arms this season, and his ability to navigate pressure situations continues to be a major asset.
Then came sophomore right-handed pitcher Justin Lee, who not only recorded his first save of the year but also showcased his poise in the ninth inning. After a passed ball on a strikeout put the potential tying run at the plate, Lee calmly worked his way out of trouble.
A perfectly executed backdoor breaking ball froze a Nebraska hitter for the second out, and he sealed the win moments later with a pick-off play at first base.
UCLA’s bullpen depth allows the coaching staff to be aggressive with matchups and manage workloads effectively.
May’s ability to bridge the gap between the starter and the closer, along with Lee’s calmness under pressure, gives the Bruins a reliable formula for closing out tight games.
As the series continues and UCLA navigates the grind of Big Ten play, this bullpen’s consistency will be crucial. While the Bruins’ offense has shown flashes of power, it’s been the pitching staff — particularly the relievers — that has given them the edge in close games.
Whether it’s shutting down late-inning rallies, holding leads, or keeping games within reach, UCLA’s relievers have consistently proven their ability to deliver when it matters most.
