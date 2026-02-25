3 Most Important Things Cronin Said Following UCLA Victory

UCLA was able to win by a huge margin vs USC, and from the presser you can tell Mick Cronin was in a much better mood.

With just three games remaining on UCLA’s schedule, it’s clear that a win like this carries real weight. Issues that have haunted the Bruins in the past were minimized, and the things UCLA does well were maximized. Looking ahead, UCLA still has work to do, but this was a definitive step in the right direction.

Importance of Dent Playing Well

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent was able to drop a season high of 30 points during the win. Without a performance like this, the final score would have been much closer. With Dent seemingly firing on all cylinders, there is little doubt that UCLA can make a deep tournament.

"Nobody's going anywhere. In March, without their best players playing well. Nobody. I mean, you know, I mean, you can go to the NBA. You know, I mean, it's just. Especially in hoops... In hoops, you can't do that. Like when you go to a, high-level team. You know. Somebody's got to put it in the hole, man. So, like, your best players, obviously, Donny [Donovan Dent] being one of ours, has got to play well." Mick Cronin

Slowing Down Ezra Ausar

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) drives the baseline defended by UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ezra Ausar entering this matchup was averaging 8.5 free-throw attempts per game. Against UCLA, he finished with just six points with no attempts from the line. The level of discipline the Bruins showed really speaks to how this team continues to develop.

"I have massive respect for Azar. I was on my staff about why he wasn't on our portal list. He's just a super tough kid, and he's aggressive. I just love guys that play hard. Guy plays so hard. We didn't put him on the foul line. We tried to get as many people in there as we could because he's an elite finisher around the rim. The guys did a really good job on him, but I got massive respect for him. Ezra's are like massive. He's a kid's soldier man. Obviously. I see them play a lot. He's my favorite." Mick Cronin

The Boost from the Illinois Win

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts after scoring the winning basket at the buzzer in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After a very impressive win against Illinois, momentum has found itself riding very close to UCLA's hip. This was evident in UCLA's massive win against USC, where at times the Bruins looked unbeatable. Clearly this is on the players mind, not so much Cronin's.

I'm glad they feel that way. I will tell you, you're only as good as your next game. But it's good to be, you know, look, when you win, your team's going to have a better feeling about themselves. Sometimes you can play well and lose, though. And we could have lost that game. I still thought it was one of the best comebacks I've ever been a part of. One where, you know, Illinois is an elite team, so. Um, But we got a little goal here for the end of the year. We got two down, three to go." Mick Cronin

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his player during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illiini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

