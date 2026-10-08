3 Stats That Could Decide UCLA's Result Against Oregon

The Bruins will need every ounce of talent they can muster to take down the Ducks in Autzen Stadium. To leave Eugene with a win on Saturday, these three stats may prove to be crucial in the Bruins' pursuit of a 5-0 record.

Third-Down Conversion Rate

UCLA’s offense has not been bad on third down. They rank 22nd in the country with a conversion rate of 48.94%. The issue is that Oregon has been phenomenal at ending opponents' drives on third down, allowing opponents to succeed on third down 25.58% of the time. That ranks sixth in the country.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores on a 6-yard touchdown run against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I could foresee this game coming down to who wins this battle. UCLA will have to run the ball successfully and sustain long drives to win this game, something rarely done without effective third-down plays. If the Bruins can convert continuously, I like their chances of upsetting Oregon at home to increase.

Oregon’s Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

While running the ball has been the key for the Bruins all season long, passing may be the answer in this game. We haven’t seen a truly elite-level performance from Nico Iamaleava so far this season, but I like his chances of breaking through soon.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks rank third-to-last in the Big Ten in yards allowed through the air (231.3), but to their credit, they have played some of the best quarterbacks in the country (Drew Mestemaker, Jayden Maiava).

It’s a big game for Iamaleava, as this Oregon defense will no doubt be planning to stop UCLA’s rushing attack. For a player with both his legs and his arms available as weapons, keeping this Oregon defense on its toes and delivering your best passing performance couldn’t come at a better time. If there were ever a week for Iamaleava to have an elite passing game, this would be the best time.

UCLA’s Takeaways/Game

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best part about this UCLA defense so far has been, without question, their ability to take the ball away at a high level. UCLA has recorded three takeaways per game this season, which ranks second in the country.

Oregon has been pretty good about keeping the ball safe so far, but if anyone can change that, UCLA seems like the team for the job. Safety Ta’Shawn James leads the team with three interceptions and could play a critical role in this game , so be on the lookout for his performance.