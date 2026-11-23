Following a discouraging performance on Wednesday night, albeit a win, the UCLA Bruins needed to make a statement against Delaware on Sunday.

UCLA answered the call with a resounding 85-48 win over Delaware. Considering what's transpired around the Big Ten this week, the Bruins had to show their fans that they belong in the same conversation as the elite teams. That said, here are some reactions and takeaways from UCLA's sixth win of the season.

Change to Starting Lineup Due to Injury

About an hour before tip-off, reports surfaced that guard Jaylen Petty was ruled out with a lower-body injury. The Texas Tech transfer is considered day-to-day. Brandon Williams would be elevated into the starting five.

Turning Defense Into Offense

When the Bruins force turnovers and can run out in transition, they are a completely different team. We saw Mick Cronin mix in some full-court press, which gave Delaware issues getting into its offense.

UCLA needs this to be a consistent component, as the half-court offense is still a work in progress. In the first half alone, the Bruins forced 13 turnovers, translating into 17 points off those takeaways. In totality, 22 forced turnovers culminated into 27 points. This strategy can expose inferior opposition, but will it translate to conference play? If it doesn't, the Bruins' half-court struggles could prove to be problematic.

Discovered Bench Weapon

The silver lining of Petty's absence is that it opened up minutes for Filip Jovic, who made his season debut on Sunday night.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not playing for months, the 6-foot-8, 244-pound forward fit seamlessly into the rotation. Not to mention, Jovic recorded 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 7-of-8 from the field. Leading the team in scoring in his debut was definitely not on my bingo card. Bench scoring was a strength for UCLA entering this game, and that should only improve with Jovic entering the equation.

Perimeter Shooting Still Lacking

As mentioned earlier, the Bruins' half-court offense leaves much to be desired. One of the leading causes for that development has been subpar three-point shooting. After shooting 4-of-28 from beyond the arc against California State Fullerton, UCLA followed that up by going 5-of-17 from three-point land.

It's not that the offensive sets are failing; they're setting up open looks along the perimeter. The problem is execution. Hopefully these shots start falling moving forward, but if this trend stretches into December, it would be time to consider that this develops into a weakness.