4-Star 2026 Guard Names UCLA Among Final Six
Four-star Boston (Mass.) The Newman School point guard Lucas Morillo narrowed down his interested schools to six, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton. UCLA joins Illinois, Marquette, Minnesota, Texas and Virginia as the young guard's desire destinations.
Morillo is the Composite 62nd-ranked player and ninth shooting guard nationally, and No. 1 player out of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports. He is one of four shooting guards the Bruins have outgoing offers for, including Ikenna Alozie, Cameron Holmes and Austin Gooby.
How Good is Morillo?
Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated the highly-touted guard. Here's what he had to say:
"Always an across-the-board producer on the floor, Lucas Morillo showed this summer that he is the most dangerous with the ball in his hands. The 6-foot-7 Morillo averaged 3.3 assists on Nike’s EYBL Circuit playing with the City Rocks program. He rebounds his area well, understands angles, and he really moves the ball well, able to consistently create advantages. Playing with his home Dominican Republic at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Morillo averaged 4.3 assists. Still an across-the-board producer with excellent size, his production was at its best, and his team’s floor was highest when Morillo was the one making decisions on the ball.
"Morillo can run your offense, has great feel for the game, and is a skilled passer. He has excellent size, plays on balance, and always makes the right decision with the basketball."
Shaw also evaluated his performance at EYBL Memphis:
"For me, the impressive piece of Lucas Morillo’s game is his consistent ability to produce stats across the board. Listed in the 6-foot-7 range, Morillo is leading his City Rocks team in points, rebounds, and assists this summer. The team also finished 3-1 this weekend behind Morillo’s outputs.
"His feel for the game is very intriguing. He plays at a pace where he is never rushed. He is confident on the ball, and he is able to get to his spots, getting his defender off balance, and putting them on his hip to create an advantage. He does not have a lot of explosive pop in his game, and that did get him in trouble around the basket at times, but he decelerates well and has a nose for the ball.
"Morillo had two double doubles on the weekend, finishing Friday’s game with 19, 10, and five assists and then on Sunday with 16, 11, and five assists. On the weekend, he averaged 16.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals."
