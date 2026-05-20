UCLA Baseball Cleans Up Big Ten Awards

UCLA had a monstrous college baseball season, going 48-6 with just two conference losses, winning the Big Ten, and becoming the first team to hold the nation's No. 1 ranking for the entire year.

When a season like that happens, it's usually accompanied by plenty of recognition as the team pursues the College World Series, and it was no different for UCLA when the Big Ten announced its official season awards and honors on Tuesday.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Here are the Bruins who were recognized for their tremendous seasons.

All Big-Ten Performers

First Team

UCLA led the conference with an impressive seven players being named First-Team All-Big Ten: shortstop Roch Cholowsky, outfielder Will Gasparino, first baseman Mulivai Levu, third baseman Roman Martin, and pitchers Logan Reddeman, Wylan Moss, and Easton Hawk.

Cholowsky and Gasparino were the leaders of the Bruins' offense, battling for the team lead in home runs and RBIs all season, while Levu and Martin came up just short of those numbers at the plate, leaving no real weaknesses in the UCLA lineup. Reddeman emerged as the ace of the pitching staff and a potential first-round MLB pick. Moss and Hawk formed one of the nation's top reliever duos.

Second and Third Team

Catcher Cashel Dugger (second team) and pitcher Cal Randall (third team) were also named All-Big Ten performers. Dugger built on a solid 2025 season with a .279 batting average and career highs in extra-base hits, home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage while helping a pitching staff that featured two unbeaten starters and a couple of dominant relievers. He also won the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award.

Meanwhile, Randall topped his breakout 2025 performance with a 3-0 record, 3.00 ERA, and 49 strikeouts in 30 appearances out of the bullpen. His season has landed him on sleeper lists and watch lists for the MLB Draft as an underrated player.

All-Defensive Team

UCLA also had four players named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team, led by Texas transfer Gasparino, who has now earned the honor in three different conferences (Big 12, SEC, Big Ten). He's joined by Dugger, Levu, and centerfielder Dean West, who was the team's speedster.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Other Awards

Back-to-Back Big Ten Player of the Year: Roch Cholowsky

Back-to-back B1G Player of the Year 🙂‍↔️



Roch Cholowsky continues to dominate for @UCLABaseball 👏 pic.twitter.com/pgJTZQtC8w — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 19, 2026

It was another great season for star shortstop Roch Cholowsky, who continued his campaign for the No. 1 overall pick in the 20206 MLB Draft later this summer. Cholowsky led the conference in home runs and ranked among the top hitters on the UCLA team while playing exemplary defense.

He's just the third player in Big Ten history to win the award in back-to-back seasons, and he has a chance to add to his case with the Golden Spikes Award and others.

Coach Of the Year: John Savage

After leading the Bruins to a record-setting regular season, HC John Savage is the 𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙨 @B1Gbaseball Coach of the Year!



📰https://t.co/XQJFyTfnDC #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/JBHpdcGjFR — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 19, 2026

Head coach John Savage was a unanimous pick for Big Ten Coach of the Year, his first since 2019 and first since the Bruins joined the Big Ten. It's the third overall Coach of the Year Award of his career after winning it twice in the PAC-12.

It's his 22nd season at the helm, and the team will make the postseason for the 15th time under his watch. With the success of this season, it may be his best chance to win the NCAA title.

All-Freshman Team: Zach Strickland

After an outstanding debut season on the mound, Zach Strickland is named to the @B1Gbaseball All-Freshman Team!



📰https://t.co/XQJFyTfnDC #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Adrs5V7ow3 — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 19, 2026

Other members of the freshman class at UCLA had the attention of the college baseball world entering the season, but Zach Strickland emerged as the best of the bunch and one of the best first-year players in the conference. He posted a 2.91 ERA and a 6-1 record with 46 strikeouts in 23 appearances.