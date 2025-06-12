UCLA's Roch Cholowsky Nearly Played College Football
Roch Cholowsky could very well be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. But did you know he almost played football at Notre Dame?
As a two-sport athlete who loved football, the Chandler, Arizona native eventually decided that gridiron glory wasn’t in the cards.
Cholowsky was a three-star recruit who not only played safety, but predominantly lined up at quarterback. He received an offer from then–Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (now with the Cleveland Browns), as well as from New Mexico State.
In an interview with Big Ten Network as he prepared to take the diamond, Cholowsky was asked about his football days and why he ultimately chose baseball:
"Just the longevity of it. I grew up in a baseball family, but I always loved football more growing up," Cholowsky said. "But when my senior year came around, a decision needed to be made. I kind of realized that I needed to pick one. There's not many Bo Jacksons or Deion Sanders out there. I just wanted to be realistic with myself, so baseball was the path for me."
Some people work their entire lives to be exceptional at one sport. Cholowsky was gifted enough to be elite at two.
Baseball fans are certainly grateful he made the choice he did, because Cholowsky now stands as one of the most electric players in college baseball.
The year 2025 has been awfully kind to the 20-year-old. He helped lead UCLA to its first College World Series appearance since 2013. Along the way, he was named Perfect Game College Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and earned Second Team All-American honors from the NCBWA.
He’s also become a beloved presence in the clubhouse, thanks to his leadership — something he credits to his quarterbacking days.
"I just think it helps that I'm a vocal leader. I think my guys respect me, I know that they respect me... It's a whole different animal with football. You got to have everyone on the same page, or else nothing's going to work."
His sophomore year has been nothing short of spectacular. In addition to the accolades, he leads all Division I players with a 6.46 WAR, is batting .367, and tops the Big Ten in OPS (1.261) and slugging percentage (.761).
He’s also crushed 23 home runs — the most by a Bruin since 2000 — and has driven in 73 RBIs.
Multi-sport athletes often choose football for the spotlight, the adrenaline, and the instant rise. But Cholowsky chose the longer road — and it’s paying off.
If he keeps it up, he could go down as one of the most decorated players in UCLA history… and a future MLB cornerstone.
