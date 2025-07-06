All Pistons

Critical Details of Duncan Robinson’s Deal With Pistons Revealed

Duncan Robinson's contract with the Detroit Pistons isn't fully guaranteed.

Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Duncan Robinson will change teams for the first time in his NBA career. After a long run with the Miami Heat, the sharpshooter is joining the Detroit Pistons.

Robinson took a gamble on himself through the open market when he opted out of his contract with the Heat ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season. The Pistons, who were looking to fill the void of Malik Beasley, made a big contract offer, which will allow for the Heat to sign and trade Robinson to Detroit.

The initial reports of the contract numbers for Robinson came up a couple of million short of $50 million. According to reports, the Pistons put an offer of $48 million on the table over the next three years.

Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives past a screen set by teammate Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

A critical detail was revealed shortly after. The entire deal is not guaranteed for Robinson.

According to Detroit Free Press’s Omari Sankofa, only the first season is guaranteed. The second season will be partially guaranteed, while the third season isn’t guaranteed until a specific date, which is not revealed at this time.

Robinson does not have to be a long-term commitment for the Pistons. The deal offers the team enough flexibility to move on without having to take a major financial hit if he’s waived. They could also match some notable salaries on the trade market later on down the line.

For the time being, the Pistons will welcome Robinson to Detroit, hoping he’ll be a key addition to the 2025-2026 roster. He heads to Detroit with 423 regular-season games of experience. Robinson has averaged 11 points on 40 percent shooting from three across seven seasons.

The Pistons could use all of the playoff experience they can get, too, which is an area where Robinson comes in handy. With 70 games of postseason experience, Robinson has experienced the playoffs in all but one of his NBA seasons. He should be a solid addition for the Pistons.

