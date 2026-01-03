Why Iowa is a Must Win for UCLA

The Bruins desperately need a win against No. 25 Iowa, here is why.

UCLA this season has played only two ranked teams, No. 1 Arizona and No. 5 Gonzaga, unfortunately for the Bruins they would lose both games in heartbreaking fashion. This now means UCLA has been without a ranked win for 333 days. Not a good look for a team of UCLA's caliber.

Why Iowa is a Perfect Streak-ender

Dec 29, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Trevin Jirak (27) shoots the ball during the second half against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins have really struck gold in finding a team to end their ranked-win drought. No. 25 Iowa currently sits at 11-2 with losses coming from No. 4 Iowa State and No. 9 Michigan State. While they kept it close against Iowa State, losing 66-62, their loss to MSU tells a different story, losing 71-52.

Being a fringe ranked team to start is already a bonus for UCLA, however when you look into the number UCLA actually matches up very well. For starters the Bruins have struggled all season rebounding ranking them 314th in the nation with 33.1 per game.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iowa on the other hand has suprisingly been worse, this gives UCLA a massive oppurtunity to finally out rebound a ranked team for once. The Hawkeyes rank 353rd with 31.1 rebounds per game. While not a glaring difference UCLA is still in a good spot prior to tipoff.

Significance of this Game

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This Big Ten matchup will really tell the story of UCLA's conference play this season. A loss here will hurt tremendously, as there are not many easy ranked opponents left for UCLA to play. After this Iowa, the Bruins will have to face No. 5 Purdue and a few games after that No. 2 Michigan.

If UCLA cannot win the easy ones, there is little hope they can pull out the big ones. When ranked wins start to get tallied come March, UCLA will need at least a few to be considered a threatening team. This starts with a road win against No. 25 Iowa

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A win here could also erase any lingering negative narratives around the team. The loss to Cal is still fresh in AP voters ’ minds, and a strong performance in this game could be enough to push UCLA into the Top 25.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and center Steven Jamerson II (24) defend a shot by UC Riverside Highlanders forward BJ Kolly (8) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A loss here would do irreversible damage to UCLA’s overall perception. As mentioned earlier, if they can’t take care of the easy ones, it’s fair to question how they can be expected to win the big ones.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .