Breaking Down Both UCLA Squads' Chances in College World Series

The Bruins have three teams in their respective college world series for baseball and softball, and in each, UCLA is one of the favorites to win the championship when push comes to shove.

If all three teams could pull off a national title, the Bruins would no doubt be one of the best college programs not only in the Big Ten but in the entire college sports landscape.

UCLA Bruins catcher Alexis Ramirez (28) celebrates after hitting a single during a Women's College World Series softball game between the UCLA Bruins and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Friday, May 29, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With success like that, recruits for not only those sports but every sport will start flying in to play in Westwood, and in turn, UCLA would be able to win more and more on the way to becoming a powerhouse.

So how are each of the UCLA teams doing now that the first games of postseason play have taken place, and how close is each team to making a championship appearance?

The Team That Is Struggling the Most

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Entering the college world series, the Bruins men's baseball team was being touted as one of the weaker 1-seeds in recent memory despite winning the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Oregon in the championship.

That narrative should have been taken care of with a win in UCLA's first game, but they instead lost to Saint Mary's 3-2 and were put in danger of being eliminated from the College World Series.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The baseball team is at the most risk of not making and winning a championship, and they need to get their energy back like in the regular season before it's too late for them to claw their way back.

The Team In The Middle

UCLA's Megan Grant (43) is tossed a piece of candy after hitting a home run in the second inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Stanford won 3-1. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The softball team also entered the College World Series as a 1-seed, but they were expected to win their matches and make a championship run, which was put in jeopardy in their first game.

Luckily, they scored nine runs in the second inning of their first match to take the lead, but they won't be able to rely on it every game, and some adjustments need to be made in Westwood before another scare comes along.

Softball Has Better Shot

UCLA Bruins utility Jolyna Lamar (7) celebrates beside Arkansas Razorbacks infielder Atalyia Rijo (26) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the UCLA Bruins and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Friday, May 29, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one team that has played closest to its potential is the softball team, which won 11-0 against the Arkansas Razorbacks in their second matchup, bouncing back after losing to Alabama .

Out of all the teams that the Bruins have, women's softball is the most likely to win at this moment, and it will be up to the other two squads to follow in their footsteps.