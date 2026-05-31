Breaking Down Both UCLA Squads' Chances in College World Series
The Bruins have three teams in their respective college world series for baseball and softball, and in each, UCLA is one of the favorites to win the championship when push comes to shove.
If all three teams could pull off a national title, the Bruins would no doubt be one of the best college programs not only in the Big Ten but in the entire college sports landscape.
With success like that, recruits for not only those sports but every sport will start flying in to play in Westwood, and in turn, UCLA would be able to win more and more on the way to becoming a powerhouse.
So how are each of the UCLA teams doing now that the first games of postseason play have taken place, and how close is each team to making a championship appearance?
The Team That Is Struggling the Most
- Entering the college world series, the Bruins men's baseball team was being touted as one of the weaker 1-seeds in recent memory despite winning the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Oregon in the championship.
- That narrative should have been taken care of with a win in UCLA's first game, but they instead lost to Saint Mary's 3-2 and were put in danger of being eliminated from the College World Series.
The Team In The Middle
- The softball team also entered the College World Series as a 1-seed, but they were expected to win their matches and make a championship run, which was put in jeopardy in their first game.
- Luckily, they scored nine runs in the second inning of their first match to take the lead, but they won't be able to rely on it every game, and some adjustments need to be made in Westwood before another scare comes along.
Softball Has Better Shot
- The one team that has played closest to its potential is the softball team, which won 11-0 against the Arkansas Razorbacks in their second matchup, bouncing back after losing to Alabama.
- Out of all the teams that the Bruins have, women's softball is the most likely to win at this moment, and it will be up to the other two squads to follow in their footsteps.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.