Breaking Down UCLA's Non-Conference Basketball Slate

The Bruins play some interesting games before starting conference play this season.

Connor Moreno

Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) dunks the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is close as they have their first exhibition game on Friday against San Diego State.

The No. 12-ranked Bruins have eyes on a run to the Final Four, especially with the addition of Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, who is a point guard talent unlike any head coach Mick Cronin has had.

But before UCLA can dream of a postseason run, work has to be handled in the regular season. Their non-conference slate features formidable tests at every corner, something Cronin made an effort to achieve when making the slate.

With that being said, let's take a look at some of UCLA's most interesting non-conference games.

The Ranked Opponents

The Bruins play against two ranked opponents early in the season. Both of which are taking place at a neutral site.

(13) Arizona Wildcats, Nov. 14, Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)

The Wildcats come into town to take on the Bruins as part of the Hall of Fame series, but also as a tribute to the late Bill Walton, a former Bruin and Pac-12 legend.

The Wildcats are coming off a 24-13 campaign, which ended in a loss to Duke in the Sweet 16. Arizona is adding the Nos. 10 and 12 players on the 2025 ESPN 100, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries to a projected starting lineup of Jaden Bradley, Burries, Anthony Dell'Orso, Peat and Tobe Awaka.

Arizona also has Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, on the roster. The Wildcats are a fun, young team, but they may be tested by UCLA's sheer veteran experience all throughout the roster.

(21) Gonzaga Bulldogs, Dec. 13, Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)

The third and final neutral site game for the Bruins this season is against the 21st-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Seattle. UCLA played Gonzaga in the Intuit Dome last season and won 65-62. December's clash marks the 11th all-time matchup between the two teams.

Gonzaga is coming off a 26-9 season that ended against top-seeded Houston in the round of 32. Their projected starting lineup includes three transfers, as Mario Saint-Supery, Adam Miller and Tyon Grant-Foster join Braden Huff and Graham Ike.

The matchup serves as a good litmus test for the UCLA will be just four games from the beginning of Big Ten Play.

Other notable matchups:

  • vs. Sacramento State, Nov. 18
  • vs. Cal, Nov. 25 (Chase Center, San Francisco, CA)
  • vs. Oregon, Dec. 6
  • vs. Arizona State, Dec. 17

