Foster Cross-Training O-Line at Center in UCLA Camp
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster is trying to squeeze everything he can out of his squad while at camp in Costa Mesa, including making his players more versatile at multiple positions.
Look no further than the offensive line, a rather important position group highlighted by returners and transfers that are tasked with protecting the Bruins' new star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Foster aims to make every offensive lineman more versatile, which is why redshirt senior offensive guard Oluwafunto Akinshilo was taking reps at center the other day, a position reserved for redshirt junior Sam Yoon.
It's not a competition, Foster stressed, but an effort to make every player familiar with each position on the line.
"He was taking snaps in spring also," Foster said during Saturday's media availability. "These guys got to be able to do multiple things. You can't just have one center, Sam just can't be the only center. We have to cross-train the guys.
"I just like that these guys are open to it. Nobody's getting in their feelings, or not necessarily wanting to be a team guy. It was just good, because Garrett [DiGiorgio] can really attest to that. He's played a lot of positions here at UCLA."
UCLA's Depth on Offensive Line
Garrett DiGiorgio, #72 RT, Redshirt Senior, 6'7", 320 lbs.
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
Julian Armella, #74 RG, Redshirt Junior, 6'6", 320 lbs.
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
Oluwafunto Akinshilo, #69 LG, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 325 lbs.
Akinshilo transferred from Iowa State to UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, but sat out due to injury. He enters this season with one (possible) year of eligibility and is projected as the Bruins' starting left guard.
Sam Yoon, #64 C, Redshirt Junior, 6'5", 315 lbs.
Yoon started UCLA's last eight games of the season at center last year. In 2023, he appeared in just four games. Aside from his on-field impact, Yoon has routinely stood out in the classroom. At the UCLA Football Awards Banquet last season, he was awarded the Ed "Coach K" Kezirian award for Highest GPA on the team.
Courtland Ford, #77 LT, Redshirt Senior, 6'6", 315 lbs.
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.