UCLA's Chesney Making Progress With Top 2028 High School Recruit

Bob Chesney has been on fire with recruiting the 2027 high school class.

Chesney and the Bruins have done a great job with high school recruiting for 2027, bringing in the 12th-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals, and just securing their 20th commitment in offensive tackle Weston Hicks.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hicks is a 3-star offensive lineman who just finished his official visit with the Bruins and decided that coming to Westwood was the best decision for him and his future in football.

Even with Hicks' commitment, it is a great recruiting win for the Bruins, but the work is never done, as is making moves with one of the top players in the 2028 high school class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, 5-star edge rusher Asher Ghioto confirmed on his social media that he will be taking an official visit to UCLA from June 15th.

Ghioto As a Prospect

5-star Edge Asher Ghioto adds multi-day West Coast visit to summer schedulehttps://t.co/jcKbz6TH9n pic.twitter.com/8qH7lx1SwN — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) May 31, 2026

Asher Ghioto is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2028 class. The 5-star edge rusher has been such a highly touted prospect that he has a scholarship offer from just about every program in the country.

Ghioto is a Jacksonville, Florida, product and a player who has taken visits to in-state school Florida, as he has a close relationship with the Gators' new head coach, Jon Sumrall. Now, the Florida edge rusher will take a trip to the West Coast, as Chesney has done a good job recruiting him to leave the sunshine of Florida for the sunshine of California.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ghioto is a player who always plays at 100% on the field and never gives up on a play. Ghioto is also great with his hands, beating offensive linemen rather than relying on brute strength.

What a Commitment Would Mean for Chesney and UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ghioto is one of the top players in the class of 2028 and will most likely take his time with his recruitment, not committing to the Bruins during his visit.

However, we can all fantasize about bringing in a player of his caliber to Westwood. UCLA has not brought in many 5-star recruits in its history; 247Sports lists only five players who committed to the Bruins, and the most recent was quarterback Dante Moore, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season and went to rival Oregon.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney never had a 5-star recruit commit while at James Madison, and bringing in a top-10 player in the high school class would validate him as one of the best recruiters in the country before he even took the sideline for the Bruins.