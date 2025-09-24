UCLA Coaching Search: CUSA Coach Nearing Major Program Shift
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.
This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.
So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Names are flying left and right, and there may be some long shots to be considered, like UTEP head coach Scotty Walden.
Meet Scotty Walden
Walden is one of the youngest, dynamic coaches in the nation. The Texas-born head coach is pioneering a new culture and turnaround in El Paso, which may pique the interest of UCLA.
His tenure leading the Miners hasn't started the best -- UTEP is 4-11 through his first two seasons -- but the change he's fostering in the program is tangible. This one may be one of the longer shots, but if Martin Jarmond and the Bruins are looking for a young, fiery culture-setter, Walden shouldn't be overlooked.
The biggest hump? The leap to the Big Ten. UTEP is Walden's biggest coaching gig. And, despite having a stronger coaching resume than Foster had before taking the Bruins' gig, it may just be too soon for Walden in Westwood.
Walden's Coaching Experience
- 2024 - Present: UTEP -- Head Coach
- 2020 - 2023: Austin Peay -- Head Coach
- 2017 - 2020: Southern Miss -- Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receivers and Tight Ends Coach
- 2013 - 2016: East Texas Baptist -- Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
- 2012: Sul Ross State -- Offensive Coordinator
What Coaches Say About Walden
Here's what some names in college football have to say about Walden.
Kliff Kingsbury, USC Senior Offensive Analyst:
“Scotty is one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport today. He is a proven winner everywhere he’s been, and it’s truly incredible how much he has already accomplished at such a young age. UTEP hit a home run with this one, and I can’t wait to watch him get it rolling out there.”
Jesse Minter, Michigan Defensive Coordinator:
“Scotty Walden is one of the most dynamic head coaches in ALL of college football. He is a brilliant offensive mind who challenges conventional ways of thinking. He is very passionate about his players and staff. UTEP should be thrilled to have him as their head coach!”
Spencer Danielson, Boise State Head Coach:
“Scotty Walden is one of the most energetic and passionate coaches who I have ever been around. He cares about building and developing his players to ensure they grow in all facets. Under his leadership, I know the best is still to come for the UTEP football program. The Miners will win not only on the field, but off it too. They are going to light up the scoreboard and your hearts!"
