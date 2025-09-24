All Bruins

UCLA Coaching Search: CUSA Coach Nearing Major Program Shift

Meet the UTEP head coach who may be rising faster than his short resume entails.

Connor Moreno

UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden hypes up his team during warm up before a game against Texas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden hypes up his team during warm up before a game against Texas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.

This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.

So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Names are flying left and right, and there may be some long shots to be considered, like UTEP head coach Scotty Walden.

Meet Scotty Walden

Walden is one of the youngest, dynamic coaches in the nation. The Texas-born head coach is pioneering a new culture and turnaround in El Paso, which may pique the interest of UCLA.

ucl
UTEP football coach Scotty Walden yells during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His tenure leading the Miners hasn't started the best -- UTEP is 4-11 through his first two seasons -- but the change he's fostering in the program is tangible. This one may be one of the longer shots, but if Martin Jarmond and the Bruins are looking for a young, fiery culture-setter, Walden shouldn't be overlooked.

The biggest hump? The leap to the Big Ten. UTEP is Walden's biggest coaching gig. And, despite having a stronger coaching resume than Foster had before taking the Bruins' gig, it may just be too soon for Walden in Westwood.

Walden's Coaching Experience

  • 2024 - Present: UTEP -- Head Coach
  • 2020 - 2023: Austin Peay -- Head Coach
  • 2017 - 2020: Southern Miss -- Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/ Wide Receivers and Tight Ends Coach
  • 2013 - 2016: East Texas Baptist -- Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
  • 2012: Sul Ross State -- Offensive Coordinator
ucl
Scotty Walden, UTEP head football coach, and his team celebrate their 42-35 win against NMSU in the Battle of I-10 rivalry football at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Coaches Say About Walden

Here's what some names in college football have to say about Walden.

Kliff Kingsbury, USC Senior Offensive Analyst:

“Scotty is one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport today.  He is a proven winner everywhere he’s been, and it’s truly incredible how much he has already accomplished at such a young age.  UTEP hit a home run with this one, and I can’t wait to watch him get it rolling out there.”

Jesse Minter, Michigan Defensive Coordinator:

“Scotty Walden is one of the most dynamic head coaches in ALL of college football.  He is a brilliant offensive mind who challenges conventional ways of thinking.  He is very passionate about his players and staff.  UTEP should be thrilled to have him as their head coach!”

Spencer Danielson, Boise State Head Coach:

“Scotty Walden is one of the most energetic and passionate coaches who I have ever been around.  He cares about building and developing his players to ensure they grow in all facets.  Under his leadership, I know the best is still to come for the UTEP football program.  The Miners will win not only on the field, but off it too. They are going to light up the scoreboard and your hearts!"

ucl
Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson yells out to his team as they play the Penn State Nittany Lions during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.