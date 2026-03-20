UCLA's Cronin Speaks on Trent Perry’s Unexpected Rise This Season
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Trent Perry has been a major bright spot for the UCLA Bruins this season, making an unexpected rise up the team’s depth chart.
Perry is in his second season with the team and has become one of their most important players as a sophomore this season. Perry is averaging 12.7 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range.
Perry’s Improvement
After averaging just 3.7 points per game as a freshman in limited action, Perry has become one of UCLA’s most important pieces this season. He’s scored 20 or more points in a game 5 times this season, and even notched himself a 30-point game on Jan. 14 against Penn State.
Perry has found his niche in the Bruins’ offense as a go-to three-point shooter for the team. Perry is one of four Bruins (Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, and Xavier Booker) who are shooting 41 percent or better from three-point range.
His breakout really began to show itself during Skyy Clark’s prolonged absence due to injury. Perry stepped into the starting lineup full-time during that time, and played so well that he remained in the lineup even after Clark returned.
Perry was key for the Bruins during the Big Ten Tournament. In the Big Ten quarterfinals against Michigan State, Perry scored 22 points and knocked down four three-pointers in an 88-84 win over the Spartans. Now, they’ll enter the NCAA tournament as the 7th seed in the East Region.
Ahead of their first game against UCF, head coach Mick Cronin talked about Perry’s unexpected improvement this season.
Cronin’s Thoughts
- “We foresee a lot of things as coaches, and a lot of guys get up here and act real smart,” Cronin said. “Sometimes we're right, sometimes we're wrong. In his case, I was right. I give him all the credit."
- "In coaching, the one thing we believe in is player development, and the guys that are good guys, that listen, have always developed in our program to a high level, and onto the NBA. But I give him all the credit because the coaching works more for guys with the right attitude.”
- “You can coach some guys,” Cronin added. “You could coach them for 20 years and they'd be the same player. I thought it was paramount to keep him in our program because, not just his talent level, his acumen, his aptitude for basketball was going to help him grow faster. I think there's a correlation between if you're responsible academically, and you're responsible on the court. It was just a matter of time for him.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.