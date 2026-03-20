UCLA's Cronin Speaks on Trent Perry’s Unexpected Rise This Season

Trent Perry has been a major bright spot for the UCLA Bruins this season, making an unexpected rise up the team’s depth chart.

Perry is in his second season with the team and has become one of their most important players as a sophomore this season. Perry is averaging 12.7 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range.

Perry’s Improvement

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After averaging just 3.7 points per game as a freshman in limited action, Perry has become one of UCLA’s most important pieces this season. He’s scored 20 or more points in a game 5 times this season, and even notched himself a 30-point game on Jan. 14 against Penn State.

Perry has found his niche in the Bruins’ offense as a go-to three-point shooter for the team. Perry is one of four Bruins (Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, and Xavier Booker) who are shooting 41 percent or better from three-point range.

His breakout really began to show itself during Skyy Clark’s prolonged absence due to injury. Perry stepped into the starting lineup full-time during that time, and played so well that he remained in the lineup even after Clark returned.

Perry was key for the Bruins during the Big Ten Tournament . In the Big Ten quarterfinals against Michigan State, Perry scored 22 points and knocked down four three-pointers in an 88-84 win over the Spartans. Now, they’ll enter the NCAA tournament as the 7th seed in the East Region.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ahead of their first game against UCF, head coach Mick Cronin talked about Perry’s unexpected improvement this season.

Cronin’s Thoughts

“We foresee a lot of things as coaches, and a lot of guys get up here and act real smart,” Cronin said. “Sometimes we're right, sometimes we're wrong. In his case, I was right. I give him all the credit."

"In coaching, the one thing we believe in is player development, and the guys that are good guys, that listen, have always developed in our program to a high level, and onto the NBA. But I give him all the credit because the coaching works more for guys with the right attitude.”

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images