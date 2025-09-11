Foster: UCLA Fans Need Familiar Faces, Not Transfers
College football is changing seemingly every year. So much so that continuity is a spectacle. And UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster hopes to have more of it in the future.
During Monday's media availability ahead of the Bruins' Week 3 matchup against New Mexico, Foster detailed the troubles of fans being able to connect with their roster amid the increased turnover the transfer portal brought along.
"College football's changed," Foster told Ben Bolch of the LA Times. "It's not the same that it was when I played. It's not the same game when I started coaching. It's evolving every day, basically. You now, it's tough. We have 50 new players, eight new coaches. It's a tough situation and we've just got to continue to stay at it and fight. Tough times don't last, but tough people do. So, I think that this team is understanding and they're starting to become resilient and understand that it's going to turn around, we've just got to keep working."
Foster has done a tremendous job in his two years at the helm of creating a stabilized culture. Despite their roster turnover this season, highlighted by the acquisition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, he hopes to get to a point where UCLA has continuity within its roster over everything.
"That's most definitely what you want to do," he said. "Because if you can get guys and develop them, then they understand your culture. But when you're getting new guys and you don't have them for as long as you like, they're still learning the culture. So it's a tough thing, but everybody in college football is going through it and it's just something that you've got to-- evolve with the plan and what's going on and just figure it out from there."
Culture and success in the transfer portal aside, the start of Foster's much-anticipated second year in Westwood has been disappointing. The Bruins are 0-2 on the heels of a devastating loss to UNLV and is looking to bounce back with a win over New Mexico on Friday.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.