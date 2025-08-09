The Big Games: Northwestern
UCLA is gearing up for a huge season under the leadership of Head Coach DeShaun Foster, and transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava after a rocky 5-7 year, in which the Bruins played in the tough BIG10 conference for the first time.
With six of their seven losses coming from BIG10 opponents, and nine of their games being against BIG10 teams this year, how do experts, companies, and public think the Bruins will fare against their first BIG10 opponent of the year Northwestern?
The Expert Opinion
- According to Analyst Bill Connelly, among others, the Bruins are projected to win against the Wildcats who are most likely the weakest team in the BIG10 conference entering the 2025 season.
- The numbers of their starting quarterback Preston Stone say much as to why the Bruins should win.
- Stone threw for 421 yards across six games in 2024, a very low roughly 70 yards per game, and only tacked on 24 yards on the ground, a measly four rushing yards per games played.
- He played so poorly because he was on the bench, and going from bench warmer to starter for a new team often will result in poor offense, which will be the biggest problem for the Wildcats to overcome, and the easiest place to take advantage of for the Bruins.
The Corporate Opinion
- If someone doesn’t know football, but they play games, then their perception of college football teams will most likely come from EA's College Football 26.
- Said person, if asked who would win between the Wildcats and Bruins, would nine out of 10 times say the Wildcats, for when a simulation was ran in EA between the two teams, theWildcats came out on top 24-21.
- In the simulated game, Iamaleava struggled, and unlike he is projected to be this year, Stone exploded for a great game in his opponents iconic Rose Bowl stadium.
- However, it was just a simulation, and if things go according to experts instead of EA, the Bruins should be on track for a win.
Across the three main opinions, the Bruins come out on top two to one, and even though football is unpredictable and week five should not be blown off by any means, fans should be able to expect a win for UCLA.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.