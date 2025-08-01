Bruins Look to Repeat Last Year Versus Conference Foe
The UCLA Bruins were introduced into Big Ten football last year in the 2024-2025 football season. UCLA is coming from the PAC-12. The Bruins got walloped and finished 5-7. They were able to win three of their out-of-conference games, which helped their record.
An important thing to consider is that UCLA was not a favorite to have massive success in the Big Ten their first year, much less win the Big Ten as a whole. The two other Pac-12 teams that came over to the Big Ten are USC and Oregon, and both of them were favored to win the Big Ten.
UCLA Versus Nebraska 2024
UCLA entered this game as an underdog to Nebraska. Nebraska, with its new freshman phenom Dylan Raiola, came into this game as heavy favorites. Nebraska's offense to this point was known as so lethal that Raiola was considered to resemble Patrick Mahomes and his tyle of play.
In this game, UCLA's defense was able to throw Raiola off his rhythm and make him have a not-great game. Raiola threw for under 50% (14 for 27), throwing an interception in the process. This game highlights an excellent game plan that DeShaun Foster brought to the game.
It wasn't just the defense that had a good game, but the Bruins' offense as well. Ethan Garbers had a day slinging the football. He threw for 219 yards while also throwing two touchdowns in the process. Garbers wasn't just a problem in the air, as he had the most rushing yards on the team in this game. His ability to make the right reads and scramble out of the pocket when it collapsed kept UCLA active on some of their big drives.
UCLA ended off pulling the upset winning 27-20. This was huge for the Bruins; not only was it a win, but it was a Big Ten win. This win came after their other win against Rutgers. Before this game, UCLA was on a four-game losing streak and a four-game conference losing streak. Their win against Rutgers broke the streak and helped them gain momentum heading into this game.
UCLA Versus Nebraska 2025
This game will be the second consecutive year were UCLA plays Nebraska. But this year for UCLA has more weight on it. Big recruits and transfer portal moves has put UCLA in position to make a move to the Big Ten title or at least a really good shot at it.
All the positives from their 2024 matchup are something Coach Foster is looking to repeat or even improve on. UCLA's air game should be sharpened by their new addition and former 5-star Nico Iamaleava. A lot of other star power has been added to this team, and they think they have a good chance at repeating last year, if not doing better altogether.