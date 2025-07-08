How Did These UCLA Transfers Perform in 2024? Part 8
The 2025 college football season is looming which means UCLA Bruins fans will finally get their first look at some of the Bruins' incoming transfers from the offseason.
DeShaun Foster went to work in the transfer portal in his first full offseason as Westwood's head coach and lured 29 transfers to cultivate the 20th-ranked transfer class in the nation on 247Sports' transfer ranking board.
In this new UCLA Bruins on SI series, we're going to dive into each transfer and how they did last season, including a few evaluations from national college football analysts.
In part eight, we're looking at a plethora of different talents -- Isaiah Chisom, K.D. Arnold and Byron Threats.
Isaiah Chisom, Redshirt Sophomore TR LB, Oregon State Beavers
As an important figure in Oregon State's defense last season, Chisom finished the year with 75 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games. He is succeeding Bruins' NFL linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
"UCLA's defensive recruiting in the Portal, from a target acquisition rate, has been pretty great. The Bruins have landed the guys they've tripped in at a pretty high rate. Now, some of the guys they've landed are not surefire starters, but with Chisom, the Bruins targeted and acquired their starting Mike linebacker for next year, which makes this a big get. We've heard UCLA is pretty high on Mone Malafu as a potential Mike as well, so as we get further into the offseason, the linebacker room is generally looking OK for next year -- perhaps not as good as it was last year, but it shouldn't be a weakness on the roster next season." -- Bruin Report Online Staff
K.D. Arnold, Junior TR OT, Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Arnold was never really able to find his footing with Jax State despite playing quite a bit. In Westwood, he'll likely be backing up Garrett DiGiorgio at right tackle. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, maybe he can turn into something.
"UCLA has added a ton of bodies on the offensive line in the Portal, with some of them being more on the high-potential/low-production so far end (Julian Armella), and others being less highly rated out of high school but more productive in college (Courtland Ford). We'd probably put Arnold in more of the latter category. He has played a good amount of college football at this point, and for a good football team last year, so it's easier to see him being able to fit in as at least a rotational cog. Short of landing three surefire starters, what UCLA has done in the Portal on the offensive line is about what it needed to do: add some bodies to have a real competition for playing time in April. We would bet on some attrition coming out of April in the second Portal window, but the more players UCLA can add on the offensive line, the better the competition will be in April, and the more likely the Bruins end up with an actually competent offensive line in the fall." -- Bruin Report Online Staff
Byron Threats, Redshirt Senior TR S, UCF Knights
Threats redshirted in his lone season with UCF but made a considerable impact in three seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 37 games (starting in 19). In 2023, as a true junior, Threats had 57 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack.
"Like at cornerback, UCLA needed a starter-level player at safety from the transfer portal for the 2025 season, and Threats should provide that. BRO projects him to be the starter at the Box Safety and with plenty of starting experience, the Bruins don't just want him to come on and make an impact, they need him to. He's another player that Martin honed in on from the jump, while defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe did a lot of the heavy lifting over the weekend when Threats took his official visit." -- Bruin Report Online Staff
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another edition to this new series!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.