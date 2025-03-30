5-Star Prospect Visiting UCLA Once Again
UCLA has made no mistake about how badly they want class of 2027 athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, a versatile five-star prospect.
Fa'alave-Johnson has been around the program a ton over recent months and has been courted hard by the Bruins. He announced on social media on Saturday that he would be back on campus once again on Sunday.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote the following about the prospect:
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college- running back, receiver, safety and corner. Was MVP at SoCal Nat Preps Camp Camp working out at WR and ran fastest 40 in the camp (4.58) with a 124” broad jump. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything.
"Can make plays down the field and is dynamic after the catch. Rushed for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns and shows balance, vision and break away speed. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his upside. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
After a rough showing in the run game in 2024 for UCLA, Fa'alave-Johnson may best serve the Bruins with the ball in his hands on the offensive side of things, but he continues to tag the defensive back coaches in his posts, suggesting the Bruins are interested in his services defensively.
There's no doubt that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will have a ton of options on how to use Fa'alave-Johnson.
With over 20 offers to his name already, Fa'alave-Johnson will only continue to be presented options as the process rolls on. UCLA is going to have to fend off a ton of big-time playmakers for the services of the San Diego native, but it is a good sign that the Bruins are getting him to campus this often and are able to continue to build their relationship.
It's safe to say DeShaun Foster and the Bruins are all in for the 5-star and will be continuing to make their push.
