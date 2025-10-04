Offensive Stat Predictions Versus Penn State
UCLA will take on an angry No. 7 Penn State team, which just lost in a double-overtime thriller to Oregon; they are hoping to re-establish themselves as a dominant team with a blowout win against the 0-4 Bruins.
The Bruins have their work cut out for them against Penn State; they are no New Mexico or UNLV. UCLA needs its stars to step up and make an impact in this game.
Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback
To start the season, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 788 yards. Four touchdowns and three interceptions. Iamaleava has also had his best season in terms of completion percentage, with a rate of 65.3%. He is currently leading the Bruins in rushing with 204 rush yards on the season, on pace to break his season-career high.
Against ranked teams throughout Iamleava's career, he has averaged 174 passing yards. His best game against a ranked team came against Alabama, where he was able to pass for 194 yards and a touchdown. Iamaleava knows what it takes to be successful against tough teams similar to Penn State.
Prediction versus Penn State: 18-27 on 176 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and an interception. On the ground, 44 yards on 10 carries.
Anthony Woods | Running Back
The Bruins' running game hasn't been pretty to start the season. Woods has been the No.1 back for the Bruins, getting most of the carry share to start the season. He wasn't utilized much in the loss against Northwestern, surprisingly, given his performance versus New Mexico.
UCLA has split the workload game-to-game with their backs to start the year. Javian Thomas got most of the carries last game against Northwestern, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Woods get a majority of the touches against a struggling Penn State run defense.
Prediction versus Penn State: 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. In the air, four catches on 18 yards.
Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver
Kwazi Gilmer has been Nico Iamaleava's number one target this season. To start the season for the Bruins, Gilmer has put up 19 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown. Not bad, but definitely not the production UCLA wants from their top receiver.
Iamaleava needs one of the receivers for the Bruins to step up and make his job easier. While this might prove to be difficult against Penn State, Gilmer needs to have a big game. The opportunity should be there; Penn State struggled against Oregon receiver Dakortien Moore and earlier in the season, Marcus Bellon.
Prediction versus Penn State: 4 catches 67 yards, and a touchdown.
Tim Skipper must get his stars involved early in the game. This game won't be easy, but it will be a test to see how the 2025 Bruins respond against good teams. These predictions might come off a little generous, but if the Bruins want to stay in the game, they need to exceed these expectations.
