Why New Mexico is UCLA's 12th-Most Important Game
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we start ranking UCLA's most important games of the football season, starting with New Mexico.
To watch today's episode, view below:
We're officially three weeks away from UCLA's season opener, and the Bruins are one of the biggest stories in college football.
With a ton of expectations preceding them, let's rank the Bruins' most important games on the schedule, starting with No. 12 -- Week 3 vs New Mexico.
A common theme you'll notice in this ranking series is that every game holds some importance in its own right, some games just hold more weight than others. This game against the Lobos is no different.
The main reason it's ranked 12th is because New Mexico is arguably their worst non-conference opponent. The Bruins will be favored, obviously, but if a few things break wrong for the Bruins in their two prior matchups against Utah and UNLV, a loss to the Lobos could result in a 0-3 start.
On the flip side, though, winning each of its three first games sends UCLA undefeated into its Big Ten opener against Northwestern, who they'll be favored against as well. It's not far-fetched to see a world where the Bruins start the season 4-0.
Analyst Previews New Mexico
Want to know more about the Lobos going into the season? Well, ESPN's Bill Connelly previewed them ahead of the season. Here's what he had to say:
"I'm a sucker for a Big Sky success story. That means I'm a big Jason Eck guy. Idaho had won just 15 games in four seasons back in FCS when Eck took over, but in three years he led the Vandals to 26 wins and three playoff appearances (two quarterfinals). The former Montana State and South Dakota State OL coach immediately crafted a solid culture and exciting product.
"Now he takes on an even bigger challenge: New Mexico has had one winning season in 17 years. Again, going 5-7 last year under Mendenhall was an accomplishment.
"If Eck finds quick success, it will be because of Big Sky guys: He brought in 11 Big Sky transfers, including quarterback Jack Layne (Idaho), a thrilling RB trio of Damon Bankston (Weber State), Scottre Humphrey (Montana State) and Deshaun Buchanan (Idaho) -- combined: 2,740 yards (6.8 per carry) last season -- and probably Idaho's two best defenders in end Keyshawn James-Newby and linebacker Jaxton Eck. New Mexico should have great RBs (he also brought in Sam Houston's DJ McKinney), and between guard Richard Pearce, tackle Isaiah Sillemon and four senior FCS transfers, the line should at least be big and senior-heavy. The passing game is a mystery, but you can see a physical identity forming there.
"Veteran Spence Nowinsky takes over a defense that seems to have upside at edge rusher (with James-Newby, returnee Gabriel Lopez and Vanderbilt transfer Darren Agu) and linebacker, where Dimitri Johnson is the most proven returnee. I have no idea about the secondary, but at least the bar's incredibly low after two straight seasons of ranking 128th or worse in defensive SP+."
