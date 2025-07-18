UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Running Back Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're breaking down UCLA's running back depth ahead of the 2025 season.
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, runnings backs.
Jaivian Thomas, Junior
Thomas comes to Westwood from Cal by way of the transfer portal and will likely be the Bruins' starting running back.
Jalen Berger, Redshirt Senior
Berger returns for his final year of eligibility after a 2024 season in which he was recovering from an injury in 2023. He finished last season with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries and 10 receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
Anthony Frias, Redshirt Senior
Frias is another returner, except he played a lot less than Berger did last season. In an improved position group, Frias will likely be competing for a high backup role.
Anthony Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City, where he didn't play a snap with Utah due to an injury. However, with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors.
Karson Cox, Freshman
Cox comes in as one of UCLA's only four-star recruits for the 2025 recruiting class. He was slated to make a real impact in his freshman season, but that's unclear now that the Bruins brought in talent via the transfer portal.
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well." --Greg Biggins, 247Sports National recruiting Analyst
Isaiah Carlson, Redshirt Sophomore
Previously the No. 12 prospect out of Washington in the class of 2023, Carlson returns for another season in Westwood, but isn't projected to see much of the field.
