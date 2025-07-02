What Are UCLA's Chances at Landing Devin Fitzgerald?
Three-star 2026 Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep wide receiver and son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald, is set to make his choice on July 5 between UCLA, Notre Dame, Stanford and Clemson. What are the Bruins' chances at landing the big-name receiver?
Well, let's just say, not too good.
247Sports give the Fighting Irish a Crystal Ball to land Fitzgerald, and the BruinReportOnline staff feels the same way about UCLA's chances ahead of his decision.
"Fitzgerald, the son of legendary NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald, has been to UCLA multiple times," the staff wrote. "He's down to four schools- Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and UCLA - and all signs are pointing to the Irish for him."
Fitzgerald is the No. 7 prospect out of that state of Arizona and 79th Composite ranked wide reciever in the nation.
A multi-spot athlete, Fitzgerald sat down with 247Sports at the OT7 Finals and gave brief thoughts on his impressions of the Bruins along with some insight into his looming decision.
"Coach [DeShaun] Foster, coach [Burl] Toler, a great relationship with them," Fitzgerald said on what appealed him of UCLA. "And also, I like the quarterback situation they gave over there. And it's in Cali, a great location."
While on the show, national recruiting editor for the site, Brandon Huffman, gave an evaluation of Fitzgerald and why the top schools should be excited about his interest.
"You're looking at a guy who just continues to get better" Huffman said. "Part of one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the country... A lot of star power there. This is a kid that I think is going to be playing his best football over the next four years... [He's] been able to grow up around the game. [He's] been able to watch what a refined professional receiver's done."
Toler has been putting in work for UCLA's 2026 recruiting class. The wide receivers coach is responsible for four of the Bruins' 21 pledges, all three-star receivers with dynamic abilities, but none with nearly as big a name as Fitzgerald.
The Brophy Prep wide receiver would be a huge addition to a rolling UCLA recruiting class and would add to the verve that Foster is cultivating in Westwood.
