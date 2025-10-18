Predicting Key Stats for UCLA vs Maryland Matchup
UCLA is back at the Rose Bowl, looking to win its third straight game of the season. This week, they are playing a very tough Maryland team, which is hoping to conjure the momentum back on its side.
The Bruins have played excellent football thanks to some notable player performances, as well as the offense being completely revamped after Tim Skipper gave Jerry Neuheisel the keys to the offense.
Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback
Nico Iamaleava has stepped up since the team announced the firing of DeShaun Foster on Sept.14th. In the last two games, Iamaleava has played excellently, leading the Bruins to win back-to-back upset wins against Penn State and Michigan State.
This season, for Iamaleava, he has passed for 1,134 yards, nine touchdowns, on a 66.3% completion rate. On the ground, Iamaleava has been excellent, leading the team in rushing with 335 yards and four touchdowns.
Prediction vs Maryland: 19/27 193 yards, 6 carries for 56 yards
Jaivian Thomas | Running Back
Jaivian Thomas has been the primary back for the Bruins during the two-game win streak. In the last two, he led the Bruins in carries with 28, and he has rushed for 114 during that time. He is still looking for his breakout game.
This season, Thomas has rushed 50 times for 219 yards and a touchdown. He has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season, the lowest among the Bruins' backfield. Something needs to change given his new role; this game could be the decider if his increased role will last for the rest of the season.
Prediction vs Maryland: 13 carries 59 yards, a touchdown.
Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver
Kwazi Gilmer was under wraps against Michigan State, only recording two catches for nine yards. He has been the Bruins' No.1 wideout all season, leading the team in both receptions and yards. Gilmer is hoping to bounce back against Maryland, a difficult task nonetheless.
This season, Gilmer has caught 26 passes for 313 yards as well as two touchdowns. Gilmer needs to step up in a receiver room that has been fairly quiet up to this point. If he can replicate what he did versus Penn State (5 REC 79 yards 1 TD), the Bruins should get the job done.
Prediction vs Maryland: 6 catches 72 yards, and a touchdown
The Bruins are facing off against a very tough Maryland defense, which ranks third in the nation in turnovers per game. Jerry Neuhesiel has his work cut out for him, needing to put his playmakers in space to succeed.
