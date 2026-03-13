3 Takeaways From UCLA’s Tournament Win Over Rutgers

After winning by 32 points in the first matchup, UCLA took a noticeable step back in its rematch with Rutgers.

Entering this matchup, UCLA had all the momentum on its side. However, it was clear the Bruins were not fully prepared to face Rutgers. The final score might suggest otherwise, as UCLA eventually won 72–59, but the Bruins could have played much better.

UCLA’s Offensive Struggles a Concern

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) brings the ball up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Both teams shot 38% from the field, with UCLA making just one more shot than the Scarlet Knights . That margin is simply too close and could ultimately become UCLA’s downfall against stronger opponents later in the tournament. This was a perfect game to build offensive momentum.

The only real separation UCLA created came at the free-throw line, where it attempted 13 more free throws than Rutgers. If those extra points are removed, Rutgers is right in the game. Considering UCLA defeated the Scarlet Knights by 32 points back in February, this drop in production is concerning.

Rebounding Was Incredible

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) looks to pass the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On a more positive note, UCLA did find its rhythm on the glass. The Bruins finished with 40 rebounds, largely thanks to Donovan Dent’s surprising 10 rebounds on the night. That type of effort is exactly what UCLA needs heading into the quarterfinals . This is now four games where UCLA has outrebounded its opponent.

Looking ahead to Michigan State, UCLA will need to find a way to replicate that rebounding effort. While it may be unlikely for Dent to grab another 10 rebounds, players like Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker could take control of the glass. This was a clear step in the right direction.

Skyy Clark Must Elevate His Game

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark’s lack of production could also become an issue . Against Rutgers, he scored just five points on 2-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range. As UCLA’s top perimeter shooter, that level of production cannot continue.

There are several reasons Clark may be struggling. He missed significant time during the regular season, which likely contributed to his offensive inconsistency. However, if his shooting does not improve, UCLA will be forced to rely more heavily on its other starters, who have also struggled with consistency.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Overall, this was not UCLA’s most impressive performance. However, a tournament win is still a win. The Bruins will need to quickly move past the mistakes from this game as they prepare for their next matchup against Michigan State.