How To Watch UCLA vs. Oregon: Announcers, TV, Radio
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The Bruins will travel to Eugene to play a No. 13-ranked Oregon team coming off a win against their cross-town rivals a week ago. This is a ranked matchup nobody saw coming, as UCLA is one of the more surprising teams in the country, and Oregon has looked much more beatable than we originally thought.
Here’s everything fans need to know to catch all of the action on Saturday.
Where To Watch UCLA vs. Oregon
The Bruins and Ducks will kick it off at 12:38 PST at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will air on CBS, with multiple other options on various streaming services and live TV services.
Brad Nessler will be on the play-by-play coverage for the Bruins, with Charles Davis as the color commentator and Jenny Dell providing sideline reporting.
Where To Listen to UCLA vs. Oregon
If you prefer to listen to the action, the ranked matchup will be available as always on the UCLA Audio Network on KABC-AM 790.
The coverage will be given by play-by-play commentator Josh Lewin, joined by Matt Stevens as a color analyst and Wayne Cook reporting from the sidelines.
For listeners wanting to tune in via SiriusXM Radio, the game will be available on Channels 113 or 233.
History Between UCLA and Oregon
UCLA and Oregon have plenty more history than many of the other teams UCLA has faced so far this season, as they have been conference mates for many years in the PAC-12.
The Bruins faced off against the Ducks for the first time in 1928, when the Ducks won 26-6. The history between the two teams has been very close, with UCLA currently standing in front with a record of 40-33 against Oregon.
The Ducks' longest win streak against UCLA came between 2008 and 2014, when Oregon won six games in a row. This Saturday, Oregon has a chance to tie that streak, as they head into the matchup winning the last five contests between the two schools. UCLA and Oregon last met in 2024, when Oregon won 34-13 in Pasadena.
It will be a fantastic matchup between two ranked teams in college football, in a game that could have major implications for the College Football Playoffs moving forward. Head coach Bob Chesney has delivered in his first slew of games as the head man for the Bruins, and they have a chance to make a huge statement this weekend.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.