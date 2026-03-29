UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 3 Transfers Bruins Can't Miss

Following this season, UCLA is left with several holes it needs to fill before the 2026-27 campaign. Thankfully, the transfer portal exists so UCLA can get its hands on some elite talent.

Next season could be considered a rebuilding year if UCLA is unable to play its cards right in the transfer portal. There is so much talent available, and UCLA has several advantages, especially with this current group of players. If the Bruins are even able to land one major piece, next season could look very promising.

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Isaiah Johnson | G

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The first player UCLA desperately needs is Isaiah Johnson. The Bruins are without a clear No. 2 option at the guard position. While Trent Perry is there, he will definitely need a talented player to complement him. This is where Johnson comes in.

Last season, Johnson averaged 16.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field. Johnson is also a freshman, meaning that if UCLA lands him, the Bruins could get several years out of him. It should also be mentioned that Johnson is a Los Angeles native, giving UCLA an advantage.

Miles Byrd | F

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miles Byrd is definitely a player UCLA cannot afford to pass up. As the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, Byrd fits UCLA perfectly. With Tyler Bilodeau exiting, the Bruins will need an anchor at the forward position. While Byrd might not fully replace the scoring, he will certainly provide defense.

Last season, Byrd averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. Defense has been key to UCLA’s identity. With Byrd on the roster, the Bruins should be a more flexible and sound team overall. Coming from Stockton, California, he is also very familiar with the UCLA brand.

Kyle Evans | PF

Chattanooga Mocs forward Latif Diouf (23) goes in for a lay-up against UC Irvine Anteaters forward Kyle Evans (14) on Thursday, April 3, 2025, during the National Invitional Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest issue for UCLA last season was its lack of a true center. The next player, Kyle Evans, is not technically a center but is listed as a power forward and could fill that role well. Last season with UC Irvine, he averaged 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks while shooting 59.4% from the field.

Xavier Booker is developing nicely, and there is no doubt about it. Because of his growth, UCLA needs to learn how to play around him. Taking away the defensive burden of playing center could open up his offensive game, which would only benefit the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images