3 Cornhuskers Who Could Derail UCLA’s Season

After losses to Minnesota and the game prior, the Bruins are officially in panic mode.

With the stakes now extremely high, UCLA must be prepared for three Nebraska players who could effectively put the nail in the coffin of its season. However, if the Bruins can contain these matchups, their chances of winning — and stabilizing their tournament outlook — increase significantly.

Pryce Sandfort | F

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) drives against Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mason Blackwood (1) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The first name is obvious: Pryce Sandfort. The forward is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. He has eclipsed 31 points in two of his last three outings, showing his ability to take over games. The Bruins have struggled recently to limit individual performances.

If Eric Dailey Jr. or Tyler Bilodeau cannot slow him down, UCLA’s odds drop quickly. Sandfort’s versatility makes him one of the most difficult forwards in the conference to defend, meaning UCLA must bring sustained defensive intensity. If they fail, they could walk out of senior night as losers.

Rienk Mast | F

Feb 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) drives against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dominick Stewart (7) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Rienk Mast has also been a key contributor for Nebraska. At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, his size presents a clear advantage against UCLA’s frontcourt. Like Sandfort, Mast will test Dailey Jr . and Bilodeau physically and positionally. If UCLA can halt his rebounding, it will be in a great place.

The only Bruin who matches Mast’s size is Xavier Booker . Both stand at 6-foot-10, and it is clear which forward has the advantage going in. This season, Mast is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the field. His presence could dismantle UCLA’s defense.

Braden Frager | F

Feb 7, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) goes to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Braden Frager is another major threat, averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. More concerning is his recent surge — he is averaging 17.6 points over his last three games. Like Mast, his role for the Cornhuskers will give UCLA's lineup trouble.

Nebraska’s size across the frontcourt poses a significant challenge. UCLA often relies on a three-guard, small-ball lineup, but that approach could struggle against a team built around physicality and interior scoring. If UCLA can find early success, it could force Nebraska to bend.

Looking at the matchups, UCLA appears at a disadvantage in the paint. Beyond Dailey Jr. and Bilodeau, there are limited options to counter Nebraska’s size and strength. With the season hanging in the balance, the Bruins’ frontcourt must rise to the occasion.

