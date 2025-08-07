Former Bruins' NFL Extension Puts Him in Rare Company
Former UCLA Bruins and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is over a week removed from securing a three-year, $66 million contract extension with the franchise, making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.
In fact, the 30-year-old tackle is has the 12th-largest average yearly salary in the league, making $22 million over the next three years.
The list is below:
1. Rashawn Slater (Chargers) - $28.5M/yr
2. Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers) - $28.1M/yr
3. Penei Sewell (Lions) - $28M/yr
4. Trent Williams (49ers) - $27.6M/yr
5. Christian Darrisaw (Vikings) - $26M/yr
T-6. Bernhard Raimann (Colts) - $25M/yr
T-6. Laremy Tunsil (Commanders) - $25M/yr
T-6. Lane Johnson (Eagles) - $25M/yr
T-9. Andrew Thomas (Giants) - $23.5M/yr
T-9. Trey Smith (Chiefs) - $23.5M/yr
11. Jake Matthews (Falcons) - $22.5M/yr
T-12. Kolton Miller (Raiders) - $22M/yr
T-12. Jordan Mailata (Eagles) - $22M/yr
T-12. Zach Tom (Packers) - $22M/yr
Prior to agreeing on an extension, Miller didn't mince words in regards to his future in the silver and black.
“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said during Raiders voluntary workouts in June. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up getting better each day.”
Miller is climbing up the ranks as one of the NFL's best offensive tackles in PFF's latest top 32 rankings ahead of the 2025 season. Ahead of his eighth season in the league and with the franchise, he is ranked as the 12th-best offensive tackle in the NFL, according to PFF.
“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller said. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carroll], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”
The 6-foot-8, 325 pound tackle has played in 109 games over seven seasons with Las Vegas, starting in all but two of them. Miller has played under 16 games in a season just twice and has cemented himself as a staple in the Raiders' front line.
Miller was drafted to the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken 15th overall after spending three seasons with the Bruins. In 2017, he was named Second Team All-Pac-12 Conference by league coaches.
