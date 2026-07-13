UCLA Legend Named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

UCLA men's basketball is one of the greatest programs in the history of the sport.

The Bruins have 10 National Championships, as head coach John Wooden absolutely dominated the competition during the 1960s and 1970s. Even after Wooden retired as head coach, UCLA still won a championship in 1995, and while they haven't won another, they have remained competitive enough to make the Final Four.

Feb. 9, 1971; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Walt Hazzard (42), also known as Mahdi Abdul-Rahman in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have also been many historic players who have worn a Bruins Jersey. Players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and Walt Hazzard, all of whom became all-time greats, came through UCLA. Even players like Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, and Jrue Holiday, just to name a few, have all made impacts in the NBA.

Recently, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2026, and UCLA great Walt Hazzard was included, according to UCLA.

March 21, 1964; Kansas City, MO, USA: FILE PHOTO; Duke Blue Devils forward Jeff Mullins (44) fights for a loose ball against UCLA Bruins guard Walt Hazzard during the National Championships at Municipal Auditorium. UCLA defeated Duke 98-83 for the title. . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walt Hazzard's Hall of Fame Career

Hazzard spent four seasons with the Bruins, and in those campaigns, he was the best player on the court for John Wooden. He joined the Bruins for the 1960-61 season and would make an immediate impact for the program as a freshman.

Feb. 9, 1971; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Walt Hazzard (42), also known as Mahdi Abdul-Rahman in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hazzard became a two-time All-American under John Wooden, averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game as a senior. His senior season was magical for the Bruins, as he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1964 Final Four after helping the Bruins finish 30-0 and win the program's first national title.

He laid the foundation for the Bruins, and since then, as I mentioned earlier, they have been the top program in the sport. None of the Bruins' later success would have happened without what Hazzard did for Wooden and the UCLA program.

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Pete Maravich (44) against Seattle SuperSonics guard Walt Hazzard (42). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his four-year career with UCLA, Hazard averaged 16.1 points per game on 43% shooting from the field, while grabbing over six rebounds per game.

Hazzard After UCLA

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Royals guard Oscar Robertson (14) in action against Los Angeles Lakers guard Walt Hazzard (42). Robertson, a 12-time NBA All Star, scored 26,710 points in 1,040 games and is the only player ever to average a triple double for a season in 1962 with 30.8 points per game, 12.5 rebounds per game and 11.4 assists per game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his success with the Bruins, Hazzard moved on to the NBA and would have a successful 10-year career. He would start his career in California, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, then play one season for the Seattle SuperSonics and earn an All-Star selection, then play for the Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, and Golden State Warriors, and then back to Seattle.

After his time in the NBA, Hazzard would return to UCLA basketball as a coach, leading the Bruins for four years and posting a 77-44 overall record, but reaching the NCAA Tournament in just one season.

Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Walt Hazzard (42) against the Milwaukee Bucks . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hazzard was an amazing player for the Bruins, laying the foundation for the Bruins' dynasty, and should be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play for UCLA.