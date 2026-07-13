UCLA Legend Named to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
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UCLA men's basketball is one of the greatest programs in the history of the sport.
The Bruins have 10 National Championships, as head coach John Wooden absolutely dominated the competition during the 1960s and 1970s. Even after Wooden retired as head coach, UCLA still won a championship in 1995, and while they haven't won another, they have remained competitive enough to make the Final Four.
There have also been many historic players who have worn a Bruins Jersey. Players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and Walt Hazzard, all of whom became all-time greats, came through UCLA. Even players like Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, and Jrue Holiday, just to name a few, have all made impacts in the NBA.
Recently, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2026, and UCLA great Walt Hazzard was included, according to UCLA.
Walt Hazzard's Hall of Fame Career
Hazzard spent four seasons with the Bruins, and in those campaigns, he was the best player on the court for John Wooden. He joined the Bruins for the 1960-61 season and would make an immediate impact for the program as a freshman.
Hazzard became a two-time All-American under John Wooden, averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game as a senior. His senior season was magical for the Bruins, as he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1964 Final Four after helping the Bruins finish 30-0 and win the program's first national title.
He laid the foundation for the Bruins, and since then, as I mentioned earlier, they have been the top program in the sport. None of the Bruins' later success would have happened without what Hazzard did for Wooden and the UCLA program.
In his four-year career with UCLA, Hazard averaged 16.1 points per game on 43% shooting from the field, while grabbing over six rebounds per game.
Hazzard After UCLA
After his success with the Bruins, Hazzard moved on to the NBA and would have a successful 10-year career. He would start his career in California, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, then play one season for the Seattle SuperSonics and earn an All-Star selection, then play for the Atlanta Hawks, Buffalo Braves, and Golden State Warriors, and then back to Seattle.
After his time in the NBA, Hazzard would return to UCLA basketball as a coach, leading the Bruins for four years and posting a 77-44 overall record, but reaching the NCAA Tournament in just one season.
Hazzard was an amazing player for the Bruins, laying the foundation for the Bruins' dynasty, and should be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play for UCLA.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.