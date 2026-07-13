Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

A pair of undefeated teams in the Las Vegas Summer League are set to square off on Monday night, as lottery pick Kingston Flemings and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics.

Both of these teams made the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, but the Hawks were able to secure Flemings in the lottery after making a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2025 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Boston has gone through a major roster transformation this offseason, trading away All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown. That’s going to put some added pressure on a few of Boston’s role players, including second-year wing Hugo Gonzalez, who has struggled shooting the ball so far this summer.

I’m not a fan of actually betting on Summer League, as rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win. Still, taking a look at the odds is one way to see how each young core stacks up as NBA fans look ahead to the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and a quick prediction for the outcome of this matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -4.5 (-115)

Celtics +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks: -192

Celtics: +160

Total

175.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Hawks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Hawks record: 2-0

Celtics record: 2-0

Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks vs. Celtics Key Player to Watch

Kingston Flemings, Guard, Hawks

Through his first three games of Summer League (Flemings also played in Salt Lake City), the former Houston star had 22 assists and just three turnovers.

He took a small step back in his fourth game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, scoring nine points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and six turnovers.

Flemings has a chance to play significant minutes for the Hawks this season, as they need more ball-handling depth after trading Trae Young to Washington during the 2025-26 season. He’ll look to bounce back as a playmaker tonight against Boston.

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and they may look to sit a few of their key players, such as Gonzalez and big man Amari Williams, who both received minutes with the NBA squad last season.

Dillon Mitchell (24 points on Sunday) flashed for Boston, but the Hawks have a lot more young talent on the roster with Asa Newell (last year’s first-round pick), Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesar all participating in Summer League.

Atlanta has wins by 27 (over San Antonio) and seven (over Brooklyn) points so far this summer, and it should be able to handle Boston on a back-to-back.

Pick: Hawks -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .