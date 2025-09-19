How Locker Room Music is Keeping UCLA's Morale Up

All Bruins

The Bruins introduced themed music in the locker room every day.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins are introduced before playing against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are going through some of the roughest times a program can endure.

On the heels of a 0-3 start, the firing of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and the mutual parting with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, interim head coach Tim Skipper and the Bruins are trying to find ways to reset and keep morale high.

Offensive tackle and team captain Garrett DiGiorgio revealed during Wednesday's media availability that the reintroduction of music in the locker room has gone a long way in keeping spirits up.

"The fact about having fun is that we got to be able to come out here and not treat practice as practice, but more are something that we get to do," DiGiorgio said. "I think it starts with the little things. We're starting to have more fun in the locker room as a team. Like, we're bringing back music down there.

ucl
"Trying to just lively everything up from meetings, practice, locker room, all the way up to the top. So, I think that it just really starts from the bottom up and we got to keep building."

DiGiorgio added that he started bringing his JBL speaker into the locker room for more energy, especially in the mornings. What kind of music are the Bruins blasting? Well, there's different themes every day, DiGiorgio explained.

ucl
"Whatever, we have different days," he said. "'Throwback Tuesdays,' 'White Boy Wednesdays.' Just some different ones, for sure. We try to mix it up. Everybody loves different things in the locker room, and we all respect everybody's opinions on music."

The little things that the veteran offensive tackle is describing are integral to a transition like the one UCLA is going through now. Under Skipper, though, the players and fans might have something to look forward to the rest of the season.

'Keep The Faith': Tim Skipper's Message to UCLA Fans

ucl
Attendance numbers at the Rose Bowl are down, the team is producing a poor product by historical standards, and the Bruins faithful now have to endure one of the most important coaching searches in recent history.

No need to fear, though, because interim head coach Tim Skipper is making it clear that this season is not lost. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Skipper had a message to the fans.

"Keep the faith, keep the faith," Skipper said. "We are working. We are working. We will give you a product to be proud of. That's my number one job, and I'm working at it every day. The players are working at it every day... We're out here working, ready to go. Keep the faith. We'll give you something to cheer about. That's our job."

uc
The Bruins are 0-3 on the season, each loss more devastating than the last. Down two integral coaches -- DeShaun Foster and Ikaika Malloe -- it appears the season is lost, but Skipper is making it a point to stay afloat in Westwood.

