The Big Games: Maryland
In 2025, the UCLA Bruins will face nine teams in the BIG10 conference. With how good each BIG10 team is, how are the Bruins projected to do against the fourth?
UCLA is gearing up for a huge season under the leadership of Head Coach DeShaun Foster, and transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava after a rocky 5-7 year, in which the Bruins played in the tough BIG10 conference for the first time.
With six of their seven losses coming from BIG10 opponents, and nine of their games being against BIG10 teams this year, how do the experts, companies, and public think the Bruins will fare against their fourth BIG10 opponent of the year, the Maryland Terrapins?
The Expert Opinion
- According to analyst Bill Connelly among others, the Bruins are projected to have a victory against the Terrapins, and unlikely a close one.
- The main reason as to why the Terrapins lose lands on the good of what happened to them in the off-season, or lack there-of.
- Maryland lost many players to the transfer portal and failed to bring in many big names back, so they are being forced to enter a rebuilding year in which they can win very little, including their match against UCLA.
- While having a young roster can be good at times, this year the stats say otherwise, and according to experts, the Bruins win.
The Corporate Opinion
- If someone doesn’t know football, but they play games, then their perception of college football teams will most likely come from EA's College Football 26.
- Said person, if asked who would win between the UCLA and Maryland, would most likely say UCLA.
- UCLA would be victorious because, when a simulation was ran, the Bruins came out on top 28-24. Although the score was close the Bruins out had the final laugh and ended the game with 100 more scrimmage yards than their opponent.
- The big name experts and huge corporations agree on a UCLA victory, but what do the people, the fans think about the match-up?
The Public Opinion
- Often the gut feeling that fans have predicts what numbers cannot, and one of the best ways to see the publics gut feelings is to look at betting lines and odds.
- According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Terrapins are favored to win six or seven games in the 2025 season with some key upsets being against BIG10 opponents such as UCLA or the very similar MSU Spartans.
- That unfortunately means the public favors with the Terapins to win in week eight.
Across the three main opinions, the Bruins come out on top 2-1, and although it the game could very easily sway either way, UCLA should be able to grow their record coming out of week eight.
