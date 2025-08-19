The Big Games: MSU
UCLA is gearing up for a huge season under the leadership of Head Coach DeShaun Foster, and transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava after a rocky 5-7 year, in which the Bruins played in the tough BIG10 conference for the first time.
With six of their seven losses coming from BIG10 opponents, and nine of their games being against BIG10 teams this year, how do the experts, companies, and public think the Bruins will fare against their third BIG10 opponent of the year, the MSU Spartans?
The Expert Opinion
- According to analyst Bill Connelly among others, the MSU Spartans are projected to lose to the Bruins, being ranked just below UCLA in the BIG10 power rankings.
- MSU is still rebuilding, as Connelly states, "I doubt it takes Smith until Year 4 to get going at MSU the way it did at Oregon State, but I'd be surprised if it happened in Year 2."
- Issues with the Spartans extend past their QB room, however, with controversy around the coaching staff having been only a couple years prior to the 2025 season, as well as new controversies surrounding recruiting conduct.
- All of the pressure builds on the second year coach Jonathan Smith, who with much to fix in the wake of all the controversy is not expected to lead the Spartans to a victory against the Bruins.
The Corporate Opinion
- If someone doesn’t know football, but they play games, then their perception of college football teams will most likely come from EA's College Football 26.
- Said person, if asked who would win between the Spartans and the Bruins, would most likely say UCLA.
- UCLA would be favored by many gamers because, in an EA simulation, the Bruins defeated the Spartans 30-27 in Overtime after a grueling offensive battle where both teams had over 400 hundred total scrimmage yards.
- Between Corporate and Expert opinions, the Bruins should be very hopeful and expect a win against the Spartans in week seven after a projected loss against Penn State, but what does the public have to say about the match-up?
The Public Opinion
- Sometimes the gut feeling that fans have can be more accurate than what others say by the numbers, and one of the best ways to see the publics gut feelings is to look at betting lines and odds.
- According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Spartans are only projected to win about six games at most. Of those six games UCLA is one of the bigger candidates to be a win, leaving the Spartans in the favor of the public.
Across the three main opinions the Bruins come out on top 2-1, but it is very close. In the end the Bruins will still have to fight for a victory, and hopefully they will boost their record coming out of week seven.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-
GAMBLER.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.