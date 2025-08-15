Foster's 'Brotherhood Meetings' Are Bringing UCLA 'So Much Closer'
DeShaun Foster made it a point to take UCLA's fall camp off-site in Costa Mesa for one thing -- bringing the team closer together.
Between mismatching offensive and defensive roommates and encouraging players to eat with each other every meal, a new practice has been revealed out of camp -- "brotherhood meetings."
Bruins kicker Matten Bhaghani revealed the nightly practice during Wednesday's media availability.
"Coach Fos has done a great job instilling brotherhood in us," the junior kicker said. "We have 'brotherhood meetings' damn near almost every night. Compared to last year, the team is so much closer and you can really talk to anybody. He's reall done a great job getting all the boys meshed together and ready to go."
So, what are these "brotherhood meetings?"
Bhaghani explained, "A 'brotherhood meeting' is, basically, where we'll have one of the coaching staff, every night, give their backstory and what they feel is brotherhood and what is their 'why?' And then we'll break up into little groups and talk about our own 'whys?' and why we play football and kid of just getting to learn about your other teammates."
It's not too common for a team to be off campus during camp, but Foster tapped into his NFL days, where training camp was almost always somewhere else. Bhaghani thinks all of this connection and progression on the field is a result of being off-site.
"Being away from campus is amazing," he said. "It gets rid of all distractions. All you can focus on is football and the day-to-day and just getting better every day. Just learning about your teammates and really developing relationships with them."
Bhaghani's Career With UCLA
Bhaghani had a stellar sophomore season with the Bruins last year. He played in all 12 games last season as UCLA's primary place kicker and went 20-for-24 (83.3%) on field goal attempts and 20-for-20 (100%) on PAT attempts. He will undoubtedly retain his role as the Bruins' starting place kicker and is looking to build off an impressive 2024 season.
Against Iowa on Nov. 7 last year, he hit a 57-yard field goal, which was the second-longest kick in program history. His 20 field goals made were the most in the Big Ten Conference and 11th in all of college football, and his 57-yarder was the longest in the conference.
Overall, in his two seasons in college football with UCLA in 2024 and Cal in 2023, he has made 28 of his 33 field goals and is yet to miss an extra point kick in 49 attempts. He was named the Bruins' special teams player of the year last season.
