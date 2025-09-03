Nico Iamaleava Drops in Latest QB Tier Ranking
Few quarterbacks with expectations as high as Nico Iamaleava's had a more disappointing Week 1 than the UCLA signall-caller.
Iamaleava finished the 43-10 loss to Utah completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.
The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.
However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.
Because of that, Iamaleava found himself as the topic of a lot of national discourse. The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. labeled Iamaleava as a faller in his risers and fallers list of college football quarterbacks after opening week.
"Iamaleava’s return to the West Coast left much to be desired," Khan wrote. "His accuracy was lacking, but he was under a good bit of pressure all game. He was sacked four times and blitzed on 59 percent of his dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate last week, according to TruMedia. He did flash his running ability and rifled some good throws in from time to time, but there wasn’t enough consistency."
Iamaleava's debut was nothing to ride home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.
The Latest Nico Hot Take
On3's Ari Wasserman fired off 20 unfiltered takes after college football's opening week, and Iamaleava's debut was a hot subject. Here's what Wasserman had to say about the former five-star in his Westwood debut:
"It’s no fun piling on players. It just isn’t. But there’s no way to properly articulate how much of a dumpster fire the Nico Iamaleava situation turned into for him. We all had a pretty good idea he hurt himself when he left Tennessee and wound up at UCLA, but watching the Bruins get their heads beat in late Saturday night was a tough watch.
"So let’s get this straight: Iamaleava is making way less at UCLA, has less talent around him and is playing in time slots nobody is going to watch? Say what you want about the system at Tennessee — which has been a hot-button topic the past two weeks — Iamaleava’s situation got demonstrably worse in every single way. And on top of that, you have a bunch of NIL-resenting college football fans hate watching you. Yikes."
