UCLA Offers Elite 2028 5-Star Quarterback

It is clear that UCLA is not messing around when it comes to recruiting elite talent.

Most recently, UCLA offered five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II, an elite quarterback out of Michigan who has the potential to change the landscape of UCLA football for years to come. This could be the player who changes UCLA football forever.

Who is Donald Tabron II?

Tabron looks like a generational talent. As a freshman, he led Cass Technical to a state title. That earned him MaxPreps Freshman All-American second-team honors after an impressive season in which he passed for 1,656 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Tabron is a tall pocket passer who sees the field at a high level. His ability to get the ball to his playmakers makes him an elite quarterback, even at his age. It can be assumed that he will be on many schools’ short lists when it comes to the quarterback position.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tabron has already received 33 Division I offers. The most notable programs to offer him include Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Auburn. If UCLA is able to take Tabron from any of those elite schools, it would send a message to the rest of the country.

UCLA's Current QB Situation

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When looking at UCLA’s current quarterback depth, it is clear there is still room to grow. Next season, the Bruins will be led by Nico Iamaleava , who is a senior and will likely be on his way out following the season. His brother, Madden Iamaleava, is another player to keep an eye on.

The Bruins have offered a total of nine quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, only four of whom have not committed to a school. For that reason, it makes sense for UCLA to start offering players in the 2028 class, which includes Tabron.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The most likely quarterback recruit UCLA could land right now is Dane Weber , a three-star quarterback who is ranked 29th in the country at his position. As of now, UCLA has a 41% chance of landing him.

The 2028 class is also something to watch closely. UCLA is currently a frontrunner for two four-star quarterbacks. Koa Malauʻulu and Russell Sekona are two players UCLA currently has strong odds of landing, which could give the Bruins some cushion if Tabron decides to go elsewhere.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA is making serious progress at the quarterback position. Considering UCLA had been struggling to gain traction there, the fact that the Bruins are now in these conversations means they have turned a significant corner. The future looks bright in Westwood.