What UCLA Must Repeat From Last Year’s Season
The Bruins had a lackluster season last year, finishing 3-9, a record that should have been much better, and also losing their head coach, DeShaun Foster, due to the turmoil.
However, in the off-season, the Bruins have been able to acquire a new head coach in Bob Chesney from James Madison University, and he has brought in many players with him to upgrade the team.
Furthermore, he is currently working through a new play style with quarterback Nico Iamaleava to get him into a winning position, but it won't be the first time he has been able to win, as he had two great games last season against MSU and Penn State while with JMU.
Against the Spartans and the Nittany Lions, it didn't look like the same UCLA team on the field, and now that spring camp is in full swing, it is time to see what UCLA will be aiming to repeat this year.
The First Game UCLA Must Model: Penn State and the Element of Surprise
- Against the Nittany Lions, the Bruins started strong with 10 points in the first quarter, keeping the game surprisingly close against a team projected to do great things.
- But in the second quarter, they flipped a switch and scored 17 points with no response, shocking the Nittany Lions and leaving them unable to respond until the second half.
- While things did slow down and UCLA got caught up, the lead was big enough that the Bruins did not have to worry about letting the game slip away.
- That element of surprise will be incredibly useful for the Bruins this year, as their expectations are much lower after last season, and they could pull off an unexpected win against a highly ranked opponent by coming out hot and ready.
The Second Game UCLA Must Model: MSU and the Element of Momentum
- The more important attribute for UCLA came against the Spartans, when they completely dominated in a blowout victory, riding the momentum from the Penn State game.
- In this upcoming season, the Bruins need to find momentum anywhere they can so that when big matches come, they can have an upper hand.
- They can do this even now in spring camp through Iamaleava and his supporting cast, as well as by building some preseason hype around him; however, it will all rely on Chesney, who is in charge of preparing them for the season ahead.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.