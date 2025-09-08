UCLA Backup Quarterback Arrested, Suspended Indefinitely
UCLA Bruins backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson was arrested after an incident occurred on Friday and has been booked on unspecified felony charges, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, reported first by FOX 11 Los Angeles.
Pierce, 21, has been suspended indefinitely and will remain away from the team through the legal process, UCLA said in a statement.
"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson. He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”
According to FOX 11 News, the backup quarterback "may have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and that the incident may have been possible domestic violence."
Clarkson's bail was set at $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 3.
Clarkson, son of esteemed football and quarterback coach Steve Clarkson, transferred to UCLA after spending time with Louisville and Ole Miss. He was a four-star high school quarterback out of St. John Bosco and was a prominent backup to Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Before spending time with Ole Miss last spring, Clarkson played minimally with Louisville, totalling just six pass attempts for 18 yards.
