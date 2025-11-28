Three USC Offensive Threats UCLA Must Shutdown
UCLA is heading to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face its intercity rival USC in its final game of the season.
UCLA has looked rough in the last few weeks, getting blown out by both Washington and Ohio State in its previous two matchups. This week, they will look to avoid a similar result against USC.
1. Makai Lemon | WR
Makai Lemon enters the matchup ranked third in the nation in receiving and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the country’s top receiver. Without a doubt, Lemon will be the biggest offensive threat UCLA needs to watch out for.
This season, Lemon has 78 catches for 1,124 yards and ten touchdowns. In his last three games, he has caught 28 passes for 348 yards, as well as four touchdowns. The Bruins have to figure out how to prevent him from having a big game.
UCLA has been strong this season against opponents’ No. 1 receivers. Most notably, the Bruins held Indiana star Elijah Sarratt to just two catches for six yards and limited Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith to four receptions for 40 yards. Even so, Makai Lemon presents a different kind of challenge.
2. Jayden Maiava | QB
One of the biggest reasons for USC’s success this season has been the emergence of star quarterback Jayden Maiava. He and Lemon have formed an explosive connection, becoming one of the most productive duos in the country.
Heading into the final game of the season, Maiava has amassed 3,174 passing yards, 21 touchdowns to eight interceptions. On the ground, Maiava has rushed 47 times for 140 yards and six touchdowns.
The key to slowing down Maiva is getting the pass rush going. The Bruins have really struggled to get sacks this season, with only eight, entering the final game of the season.
3. King Miller | RB
Freshman running back King Miller has made a strong statement this season and is poised to be a long-term problem for UCLA in years to come. Miller enters the final game leading the Trojans in every major rushing category, solidifying himself as one of USC’s most dangerous young playmakers.
This season Miller has recorded 114 carries for 749 rushing yards, on 6.6 yards-per-carry, as well as five touchdowns. In his last three games, he has rushed 49 times for 240 yards.
There's been no question that the Bruins have struggled with the run game this season. Last week against Washington, the Bruins gave up 212 rushing yards, 5.4 yards-per-carry and three touchdowns.
If the Bruins hope to end their season on a high note and beat their biggest rival, it will be crucial for them to slow down these three players.
