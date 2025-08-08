UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 2026 Recruiting Class Roundup
On today's episode UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we roundup UCLA football's 2026 recruiting class through the first week of August.
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA recruiting and coaching staff made waves in the recruiting trail in his first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, securing one of the Bruins' best classes in recent history.
Headlined by four four-stars, UCLA has the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national 2026 team rankings, good for seventh in the Big Ten behind USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Washington.
Carter Gooden, 4-star Edge, 6'4", 260 lbs., Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
Gooden is UCLA's highest-rated prospect in the 2026 class. He is the 97th-rated recruit in the nation, 14th edge, and No. 1 prospect out of the state of Massachusetts.
David Schwerzel, 4-Star DL, 6'4", 260 lbs., Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea
Schwerzel is the Bruins' second four-star recruit on defense and came to Westwood in a surprise decision, as many thought he'd opt for his in-state Huskies. Mixing his talents with Gooden makes UCLA's defensive line a problem moving forward.
Johnnie Jones, 4-Star OT, 6'6", 305 lbs., Venice (Fla.)
UCLA's two 4-star offensive linemen kickstarted the Bruins' June hot streak. Jones is UCLA's highest-rated offensive recruit and is the 151st prospect in the nation and 19th out of Florida.
Micah "Champion" Smith, 4-Star IOL, 6'5.5", 325 lbs., Vero Beach (Fla.)
Smith is yet another top recruit out of Florida who made his way to Westwood and, quite frankly, put UCLA on the map as a destination for recruits, among other things. Smith is the No. 18 defensive lineman in the nation and 36th player out of Florida.
Marcus Almada, 3-Star DL, 6'4", 280 lbs., Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy
Almada was a duo-pledge with his high school teammate, Gooden, and rounds out what is arguably UCLA's strongest position group in the recruiting class. Almada comes in as the 116th-ranked defensive lineman and ninth recruit out of Massachusetts.
