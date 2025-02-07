REPORT: UCLA Incoming Freshman Could Give Aguilar Run for QB1
It initially seemed rather obvious that UCLA had landed its starting quarterback for the 2025 season when former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar committed to the Bruins in December.
But it might not be such a sure thing.
Even before the Bruins added Aguilar, UCLA had flipped the commitment of class of 2025 three-star quarterback Robert McDaniel from Hughson High School. He was initially committed to Cal before committing to Arizona and, ultimately, flipping to the Bruins.
It's not often that freshmen start at quarterback, let alone three-stars, but 247Sports recruiting editor Brandon Huffman believes McDaniel has a shot in Year 1.
Huffman mentioned McDaniel's name while discussing class of 2025 three-star recruits who could exceed the quality their rankings suggest on 247Sports' National Signing Day Show.
"Tino Sunseri was the coach who recruited him at Indiana when picked Cal and Arizona in the first place," Huffman said. "But now, Tina Sunseri at UCLA, he got his quarterback. They do have a transfer quarterback coming in in Joey Aguilar, but Robert McDaniel will have a chance to compete for the starting position at UCLA, and this small-town California guy, now in Los Angeles in Hollywood, where the bright lights are, people should start to get to know him."
McDaniel was ranked the No. class of 2025 recruit in California and the No. 32 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Aguilar and McDaniel are on two very different sides of the spectrum when it comes to experience -- Aguilar having started two years in the Sun Belt after playing two seasons at the JUCO level, and McDaniel having yet to take a snap in college football.
I wrote the following of Aguilar when he committed to UCLA:
"Aguilar threw for a career-best 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first season with the Mountaineers and was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.
"This past season, he led the conference in passing yards (3,003) and yards per game (273.0) while playing in 11 games."
UCLA lost its former starting quarterback, Ethan Garbers, to graduation, as well as its potential future starter in Justyn Martin, who transferred to Maryland.
