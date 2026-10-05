Why UCLA's Iamaleava Must Step Up Against Oregon

We’ve seen how great this running game has been for the Bruins so far this season, and Oregon knows it too.

The Ducks are by far the best defense UCLA has played, especially against the run. They aren’t anything special, though, as they are ranked just ninth in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (113.0).

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) takes off on a 45-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the bar is low, and Oregon should provide the toughest test . That said, it could be vital that UCLA shows up in Eugene with an air attack that can complement the run game if Oregon shuts down the Bruins' backfield.

Improvements From Iamaleava

Nobody has been able to slow down Wayne Knight and Co., but it’s a great time for Iamaleava to be playing his best ball. Oregon's preparation will no doubt focus on stopping this run game, and if Nico Iamaleava can deal damage through the air, it could be the key to UCLA escaping Eugene with a win.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava started the season off slow, but recently has looked much more polished and calm in the pocket. His decision-making has improved greatly in each contest, and he seems much more comfortable with the players around him. The bye week should give him another week of practice to connect with his receivers and further that connection before they meet Oregon.

While Oregon’s run defense hasn’t been fantastic, their pass defense has been even worse. The Ducks allow the third-most passing yards per game among Big Ten teams (231.3), with only Purdue and Illinois allowing more this season.

Why Health Is a Priority

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’ll be interesting to see how Iamaleava deals with the pass rush of Oregon , because he’s taken some serious hits this season that have forced him to leave games multiple times to be checked for injuries.

He’ll need to stay healthy in the contest against Oregon, as the Bruins will need all hands on deck to pull off an upset at Autzen, especially from their starting quarterback. This week of rest should allow him to get fully healthy before taking on the Ducks' defense.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava will need to use both his legs and his arm in order to beat the Ducks. In a game where UCLA may have the most trouble running the football, it will be important that the Bruins prepare to have a reliable attack through the air that they can fall back on if it's needed.