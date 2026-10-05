Why UCLA's Iamaleava Must Step Up Against Oregon
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We’ve seen how great this running game has been for the Bruins so far this season, and Oregon knows it too.
The Ducks are by far the best defense UCLA has played, especially against the run. They aren’t anything special, though, as they are ranked just ninth in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per game (113.0).
Still, the bar is low, and Oregon should provide the toughest test. That said, it could be vital that UCLA shows up in Eugene with an air attack that can complement the run game if Oregon shuts down the Bruins' backfield.
Improvements From Iamaleava
Nobody has been able to slow down Wayne Knight and Co., but it’s a great time for Iamaleava to be playing his best ball. Oregon's preparation will no doubt focus on stopping this run game, and if Nico Iamaleava can deal damage through the air, it could be the key to UCLA escaping Eugene with a win.
Iamaleava started the season off slow, but recently has looked much more polished and calm in the pocket. His decision-making has improved greatly in each contest, and he seems much more comfortable with the players around him. The bye week should give him another week of practice to connect with his receivers and further that connection before they meet Oregon.
While Oregon’s run defense hasn’t been fantastic, their pass defense has been even worse. The Ducks allow the third-most passing yards per game among Big Ten teams (231.3), with only Purdue and Illinois allowing more this season.
Why Health Is a Priority
It’ll be interesting to see how Iamaleava deals with the pass rush of Oregon, because he’s taken some serious hits this season that have forced him to leave games multiple times to be checked for injuries.
He’ll need to stay healthy in the contest against Oregon, as the Bruins will need all hands on deck to pull off an upset at Autzen, especially from their starting quarterback. This week of rest should allow him to get fully healthy before taking on the Ducks' defense.
Iamaleava will need to use both his legs and his arm in order to beat the Ducks. In a game where UCLA may have the most trouble running the football, it will be important that the Bruins prepare to have a reliable attack through the air that they can fall back on if it's needed.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.