Mystics vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Season Opener

The debut of the Toronto Tempo takes place on Friday night, as the 2026 WNBA season gets underway.

The Tempo have two star guards in Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, and they’re looking to follow the Golden State Valkyries blueprint from last season, going from an expansion team to a playoff team.

Toronto is a slight underdog at home in its season opener against the Washington Mystics, who have a ton of young talent on their roster.

Lauren Betts (the No. 4 overall pick), Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and Georgia Amoore highlight a roster that is looking to build on last season's 16-28 finish.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the first game of the season for these playoff hopefuls.

Mystics vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +1.5 (-125)

Tempo -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Mystics: -112

Tempo: -108

Total

161.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Mystics vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ION, The Sports Network

Mystics record: 0-0

Tempo record: 0-0

Mystics vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Cotie McMahon – out

Michaela Onyenwere -- out

Tempo Injury Report

Nyara Sabally -- questionable

Isabelle Harrison -- out

Mystics vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mabrey is worth a bet in first game with her new team:

Marina Mabrey leads what should be an intriguing Tempo roster into the 2026 season, and I think the Notre Dame product is due for a bounce-back season.

Mabrey dealt with injuries in a rough situation on a tanking Connecticut team in 2025, averaging 14.4 points while shooting just 27.0 percent from 3. A career 34.7 percent shooter from deep, Mabrey had a huge showing in Unrivaled and should return to her old form in Toronto.

Even though she shot just 27.0 percent from deep last season, Mabrey still averaged 1.9 3s per game, and she averaged 2.5 made 3s on 37.7 percent shooting in the 2024 season. A change of scenery – and an interesting supporting cast – should help Mabrey hit her full potential in 2026.

Mystics vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

I actually think this Toronto team could be a sneaky playoff contender in Year 1, as it has a ton of veteran players to jump start the franchise.

Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Temi Fagbenle, Julie Allemand, Nyara Sabally and others should give the Tempo a really strong rotation this season.

The Mystics have a ton of young talent, but they won just 16 games in the 2025 season and lack a true No. 1 scoring option.

Washington may be the more talented team long term, but I like the Tempo at home to begin their first season with a win.

Pick: Tempo Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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